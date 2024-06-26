The Big Picture Season 2 of Tulsa King premieres on Paramount+ on September 15.

The teaser indicates rising tensions as Dwight fights off rivals in Tulsa.

Stallone returns as Dwight with new legal challenges and antagonists in Season 2.

If you were eager to discover how long you'd have to wait for the new season of Tulsa King, Paramount+ has good news for you. The streaming platform announced today that Season 2 of the Sylvester Stallone (Expendables franchise) series is premiering on September 15. Along with the announcement, Paramount+ unveiled the first teaser that teases what kind of events we can expect to see in the new batch of episodes.

The teaser from Tulsa King just offers a brief taste of what's to come in the series, but you can tell from it that tensions will severely rise with every new episode. Dwight (Stallone) is now the self-proclaimed ruler of Tulsa, but that doesn't mean that he won't have to keep fighting off other people who want to take over the underworld of Oklahoma. And by the looks of it, things are going to get pretty violent while he does it.

Also introduced in the teaser are the antagonists of Dwight that will threaten his position. From Kansas City mobsters to a very powerful businessman called Carl Thresher, played by Neal McDonough (9-1-1 Lonestar), everyone will want a piece of him. Earlier this year, Stallone himself revealed that one of the big changes in Tulsa King Season 2 is the fact that Dwight will act as his own legal counsel, damned be the consequences. Coincidence or not, he'll spend a stint in jail as the teaser also reveals. Stallone also called Season 2 "fantastic."

'Tulsa King' Is A Hit Everywhere It Goes

Tulsa King is produced by Taylor Sheridan, the screenwriter and director who came up with several hit shows for Paramount+, including Yellowstone, Lioness and Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Season 1 of the series made history with a record-breaking debut and attracted over 3.7 million viewers, making it the highest-rated series debut across all linear networks. Not by chance, Paramount+ recently decided to bring Season 1 back to a broadcast debut in order to attract potential new fans for the new season and get old fans hyped up for the new episodes.

Aside from Stallone and McDonough, the cast of Tulsa King also features Andrea Savage (You People), Martin Starr (Party Down), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Max Casella (Blue Jasmine), Domenick Lombardozzi (Reacher),Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), A.C. Peterson (The Trades), Garrett Hedlund (Triple Frontier), and Dana Delany (The Sopranos).