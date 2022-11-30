Numbers don't lie, Sylvester Stallone has got his mojo back! The action star's latest outing, Tulsa King has only aired for 3 episodes, but the viewership numbers are skyrocketing, and deservedly Paramount+ has given a second season order to the mobster comedy-drama.

Stallone leads the show as Dwight “The General” Manfredi a recent ex-convict who, despite spending 25 years behind bars, has no intention of turning a new leaf. Upon his release, he gets right back to the life that got him locked up, and nothing will stand in his way, not even his mob family's decision to banish him to Oklahoma. At his new base, The General recruits a new team of criminals re-building a new mob empire from scratch. The series has been lauded for offering a unique take on the mobster genre with Stallone receiving the most praise for perfectly embodying the lead role which is also the Rocky star's debut leading TV role.

Tulsa King premiered on November 13 on Paramount+ before its first two episodes were given a special linear television airing on Paramount Network on November 27 and 30 respectively right after Yellowstone aired. The decision to place the show right behind Yellowstone paid off as it benefited from the deep pool of the western's series' fans to rake in 3.7 million viewers and earn the title of the highest-rated series debut across all linear networks. Consequently, Paramount+ also recorded the highest number of single-day sign-up ever.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: 'Tulsa King': Vincent Piazza & A.C. Peterson on How Taylor Sheridan Explores the Human Condition

"Tulsa King scored as the #1 new series of the year, topping all others including the Game of Thrones sequel House of the Dragon, with its preview on Paramount Network, and on Paramount+, it shattered records, driving us to our biggest new sign-up day in history – which is why we instantly greenlit Season 2,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios. McCarthy further added that;

“Tulsa King together with Mayor of Kingstown, 1883 and the upcoming 1923, undeniably confirm the success of our strategy to franchise Yellowstone and use it to supercharge streaming growth — none of which would be possible without the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."

Paramount Streaming's Chief Programming Officer Tanya Giles in a statement on the series' performance recognized the performance of its star saying; "With the combination of the incomparable Sylvester Stallone and Taylor Sheridan's darkly comedic twist on the beloved mobster genre, we have found our latest hit in Tulsa King."

Besides Stallone, Tulsa King also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany. The show is created by TV titan Taylor Sheridan who also serves as executive producer alongside Emmy Award winner Terence Winter (The Sopranos). Other executive producers include Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood. Tulsa King is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Tulsa King airs Sunday nights on Paramount Network and is also available to stream on Paramount+. Check out the trailer for the show below: