The Big Picture The second season of the hit crime drama, Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, is set to premiere after record viewership on Paramount+.

Stallone's character, Dwight Manfredi, returns to Tulsa in a fitted purple suit to rebuild his criminal empire with a new crew and family drama.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, Tulsa King offers a unique twist on the mafia boss narrative, with all episodes available for streaming on Paramount+.

Hail the King! After premiering to record viewership numbers for Paramount+, the second season of the hit crime drama, Tulsa King is coming. Leading the charge will be Dwight "The General" Manfredi, as he heads back to Tulsa, Oklahoma to countinue building his new criminal empire from the ground up. Starring Rocky star, Sylvester Stallone in the lead role as the disgraced New York mafia capo who has been exiled to Tulsa, the series which premiered in 2022 has begun production on its sophomore season. As we look ahead, series star and executive producer Stallone has shared a behind-the-scenes image of himself as the titular character, ready to get down to business.

For audiences familiar with Dwight Manfredi from the first season of Tulsa King, will remember him as a well dressed and initially polite gangster. Stallone's new image sees the character return with brilliantly fitted threads. The new image was shared on Stallone's Instagram account and spots the actor dressed in a purple suit and holding up a fist in front of a large bell. Looking both charming and imposing in equal measure, Stallone writes in his caption for the post, "Ringing the Bell on location for TULSA KING part two..."

When we first met Dwight in Tulsa King, he was a New York mafia capo who had only recently been released from prison. His freedom made him quickly realize that the crime family he had gone behind bars to protect weren't as eager to have him back, ultimately resulting in his exile to Tulsa. Here, with the help of a new crew of associates and a band of unlikely criminals, Manfredi begins to rebuilding his criminal empire. However, starting afresh has its risks and pains, as does reconnecting with an estranged daughter. While Tulsa King might focus seemingly on the crime families, the gangs and the violence, the series was able to find a perfect blend that included family drama at its core.

A Different Sort of Gravy

The series was created by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, with hopes that it would be able to morph and create an intricate universe of its own. By the time season one had wrapped, Dwight was being taken away in a police car, his attempt to apologise to ATF agent, Stacy (Andrea Savage) was viewed as bribery, giving the ATF the much needed window they sort to nab the crime boss. Stallone's take on being a mafia boss has an entirely different spin, he is not like the others. Perhaps, that might help him escape the snare of the law as everything he has built threathens to go up in flames.

All episodes of Tulsa King Season 1 are available to stream on Paramount+ ahead of Season 2. Additionally, the series is preparing to make its broadcast debut on CBS this summer. See the image above.

