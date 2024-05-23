The Big Picture Dwight faces legal drama in season 2 of Tulsa King, acting as his own legal counsel, teasing twists and turns in the courtroom.

New rivals enter the scene, putting pressure on The General's criminal empire in Tulsa, introducing a territorial businessman and a ruthless character.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, Tulsa King's second season will see Terrence Winter return as showrunner, with the premiere set for early fall on Paramount+.

Dwight "The General" Manfredi, is the sort of character that provides a conundrum when studying. A career criminal, who has spent time behind bars amid his frequent run-ins with the law. But he is also tenacious, an individual who doesn't know when he is beaten, but makes the most out of dire situations. The Paramount+ series, Tulsa King, showed us both sides of the man in brilliant detail, and by the end of the first season, Sylvester Stallone's Manfredi was in a familiar position - handcuffed and in the backseat of a police cruiser. The second season of the show is currently in production, and now, Stallone has new details regarding what comes next for the king of Tulsa.

At the end of season one, Manfredi was arrested by ATF agent Stacy Beale (Andrea Savage), who used Manfredi's own ill-advised gesture of compassion against him. The former New York City capo is in serious hot legal waters, and now, Stallone is teasing the legal drama that is to come. Speaking in a set video posted on his Instagram account, Stallone teases that season 2 comes with courtroom shenanigans and fireworks. The actor also reveals that Dwight will be acting as his own legal counsel, with Stallone adding, "that could turn out good or bad." Besides Dwight's adventure into the legal profession, Stallone revealed the show would premiere in "early fall." Writing in the video's caption, the actor wrote, "I’m not supposed to be doing this, but I am because I’m proud of what we’re doing, and the show is going to be fantastic TULSA KING SECOND SEASON. We’re coming out in early fall."

There Are New Rivals For The Crown

Dwight's legal worries aside, the stage is being set for a lot of pressure to be placed on The General's new criminal empire in Tulsa. Should he somehow extrapolate himself from his legal woes in time, he'd have to contend with the ATF being even more determined to nail him going forward. The second season also sees the introduction of a new villain on the scene, with Neal McDonough coming aboard. McDonough is set to play a fiercely territorial businessman in Tulsa called Carl Thrasher. The new season will also introduce viewers to Jackie Ming (Rich Ting), a character described as ambitious, yet quiet and ruthless. Not much else is known of the Warrior alum's character, but its clear that Dwight won't have it plain sailing this season. The addition of new rivals gives credence to Bodhi's (Martin Starr) comment in season 1 where he said, "Did you really think you were the only criminal in Tulsa?" He certainly isn't.

Tulsa King is yet another creation from the desk of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. The first saw record-breaking numbers for Paramount+, and the second season will see Terrence Winter return as showrunner and executive producer after a prior exit from the series due to creative differences with Sheridan. Asides aforementioned cast members, Tulsa King also stars Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, and Vincent Piazza. The show is executive produced by Stallone, Sheridan, Craig Zisk, Winter, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Braden Aftergood and Keith Cox.

All episodes of Tulsa King Season 1 are available to stream on Paramount+ ahead of Season 2 which will premiere in early September.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+