The General is back — and this time, the stakes are higher than ever. As Tulsa King gears up for its Season 2 Blu-ray and DVD launch on March 18, Collider is delighted to present an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Sylvester Stallone’s return to the screen as Dwight “The General” Manfredi. The brand-new featurette, "The Boss Is Back," explores the evolution of the show’s tone, the introduction of dangerous new rivals, and how Stallone’s larger-than-life presence continues to make the show one of the most compelling shows on television.

With an already stacked cast, Season 2 introduces new faces that further complicate Dwight’s new kingdom, including Frank Grillo (Kingdom), and Neal McDonough (Yellowstone), as well as the returning Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman). Fans who bring home Season 2 can also check out the introduction of these new opponents for Dwight in another featurette, "Meet the Rivals."

Is 'Tulsa King' Worth Watching?

Collider's Jeff Ewing was a fan of the second season, saying that it "retains that charm as the odd characters are tasked with finding new criminal enterprises to bring money to the family." He also had words of praise for the introduction of the new villains, in the shape of McDonough and Grillo, stating that "McDonough is seasoned at the art of playing fictional antagonists, of course (ask almost any Arrowverse protagonist), and his setup seems appropriately militant and dangerous," while "Grillo's Bill Bevilaqua sets up an aggressive take-no-prisoners approach to the character. It's a perfect contrast to Manfredi's more laidback, but still unyielding, screen persona: Bevilaqua's unstoppable force against Manfredi as an immovable object."

Ewing summed up the review by hailing the performance of Stallone in the lead role and the surrounding cast that elevate the series.

Stallone's Manfredi is an engaging mobster with a good heart, surrounded by a cast of characters that bring out his moral best by finding more creative criminal means instead of the standard route of growing brutality. Some moments wink too much at the audience in an effort to force the breeziness, but Tulsa King is at its best when these moments come directly from the characters. As a whole, it's a strong start to a season that has all the material it needs for an excellent back half, though it takes some time to congeal. There's a lot of potential for high drama as Tulsa King Season 2 builds; here's hoping it sticks the landing again.

Tulsa King Season 2 will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on March 18. Check out our sneak peek at the series above, and stay tuned for more updates on Season 3.