The Big Picture Sylvester Stallone will write at least two episodes of Tulsa King Season 2 which premieres on September 15.

Stallone's creative input aligns with his desire for authenticity, bringing his unique cadence to the script for added realism.

Fans can anticipate a gritty and gripping second season, with Stallone's involvement ramping up excitement for the return of the Paramount+ series.

Fans of Tulsa King have reason to celebrate as Sylvester Stallone is set to take on a more significant role in the show's second season. Collider has learned that the iconic actor has co-written both the premiere and finale episodes of Season 2, marking an exciting development for the Paramount+ series, which has quickly become a fan favorite. Stallone, who stars as Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a New York mafia capo exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, has already left an indelible mark on the show with his compelling performance. Now, with his involvement in the writing process, viewers can expect the series to delve even deeper into the mind of the character and the world he inhabits.

This move aligns with what Stallone hinted at during an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub in 2022, where he expressed a strong desire to have more creative input if the show were to continue. "Yeah, I was going to direct the first episode, for sure, and I spoke primarily with Taylor, but more with Terry," Stallone shared. "I say, 'Look, I understand what you're trying to convey here,' but quite often I have to put it in my own words. It helps me memorize it, but also there's a certain cadence that everyone has."

Stallone emphasized the importance of personalizing the dialogue to match his unique cadence, stating, "Your cadence is different than my cadence, so you can write better for yourself than I can write, if you have that ability. You know, you just know what words, what vowels, what consonants to use, and so on and so forth. And that happens. So when you see some of these little ad-libs and asides, that to me is what makes it... it just seems spontaneous rather than overly rehearsed."

Stallone Brings Oscar-Nominated Credentials to 'Tulsa King'

Image via Paramount+

Given his passion for authenticity — as shown off in Rocky, for which he received an Oscar nod for Best Original Screenplay — and his knack for making dialogue feel spontaneous, Stallone's increased involvement in Season 2's scriptwriting promises to bring even more depth and realism to the series. His collaboration with the show’s creators, Taylor Sheridan and Terry Winter, is sure to enhance the already gritty and gripping story that has captivated Paramount+ subscribers.

As fans eagerly await the return of Tulsa King, the news of Stallone’s expanded role behind the scenes adds an extra layer of anticipation. With Stallone co-writing the crucial episodes that bookend the season, viewers can expect a thrilling and authentic continuation of the story, with all the drama and intensity that has made the series a standout hit.

Tulsa King Season 1 is available to stream on Paramount+. Tulsa King Season 2 starts streaming September 15. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

