The Big Picture Season 2 of Tulsa King promises more action, humor, and drama as Dwight Manfredi navigates new threats in Tulsa's criminal underworld.

The trailer teases a powerful cameo by country sensation Jelly Roll, adding to the excitement for the September 15 premiere.

Returning cast members, along with new additions like Neal McDonough and Frank Grillo, bring depth to the compelling world of Tulsa King.

Paramount+ has just dropped the official trailer for the eagerly awaited second season of Tulsa King, the crime drama that stars Oscar nominee Sylvester Stallone in a role tailor-made for the Hollywood legend, penned by Taylor Sheridan, the mastermind behind the sensations Yellowstone, 1883, and Mayor of Kingstown. As if the excitement surrounding the show’s return wasn’t enough, the streaming service also announced a special cameo by Grammy-nominated country sensation Jelly Roll, whose unreleased track "Get By" from his upcoming sophomore album is teased in the new trailer. Fans can catch the season premiere on Sunday, September 15, both in the U.S. and internationally.

Season 2 of Tulsa King picks up where the explosive first season left off, with Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone) and his unconventional crew solidifying their control over Tulsa's criminal underworld. However, just as they start to feel secure, new adversaries emerge. The Kansas City mob has its eyes set on expanding into Tulsa, and a powerful local businessman isn't too pleased with Dwight's growing influence. The stakes are higher than ever as Dwight juggles multiple threats, trying to keep his family and crew safe while dealing with unresolved business back in New York.

This season promises to dive deeper into the complexities of Dwight's character, exploring the tension between his old-school mafia roots and the modern challenges he faces in an unfamiliar environment. With looming danger at every corner, viewers can expect a blend of high-octane action, dark humour, and gripping drama that has become the show's signature.

Who Else is in 'Tulsa King'?

Returning alongside Stallone are a host of talented actors who have brought the world of Tulsa King to life. Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Tatiana Zappardino, and Annabella Sciorra reprise their roles, with notable additions including Neal McDonough, Frank Grillo, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany. And, of course, as previously mentioned, the country sensation Jelly Roll is set to make a cameo appearance in the upcoming season. His unreleased song "Get By," from his forthcoming sophomore album, is featured prominently in the trailer, adding a gritty and soulful edge to the series' already compelling soundtrack.

Stay tuned to Collider for more on Tulsa King, and make sure to tune in on September 15 to see the drama unfold in what promises to be a thrilling continuation of Dwight Manfredi's journey in the wilds of Tulsa. Check out the trailer above.