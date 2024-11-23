Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Tulsa King Season 2 finale.

With Tulsa King Season 2 drawing to a close, the possibility of a third season seemed unlikely until the very last scene of the finale where Dwight (Sylvester Stallone) was kidnapped by some kind of shady organization, seemingly based in Washington D.C. With that in mind, we can begin to ponder some of the mysteries we are left with, since some are likely to decide the entire direction of a potential Season 3. From Tina's (Tatiana Zappardino) return to New York and Cal Thresher's (Neil McDonough) forced retirement to Dwight's multiple warring fronts, some of which he doesn't even know exist until the very end, so many unanswered questions have us reeling about the possibilities they may bring.

Will Tina Ever Come Back to Tulsa?

Image via Paramount+

One of the most heartbreaking moments in Season 2 of Tulsa King is Dwight, yet again, losing his daughter Tina. This time, however, rather than Dwight going to prison, he tells Tina she has to leave Tulsa for her own safety, due to his war with Thresher, Ming (Rich Ting), Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo), and Chickie (Domenick Lombardozzi). While this would be a gut punch in and of itself, the final nail in the coffin that breaks hearts is the fact Tina tells Dwight that she doesn't believe she'll come back to Tulsa once they are separated again — not only this, but she leaves without saying goodbye. What's so sad is how understandable her and Dwight's actions are, so we truly are left in the balance, wondering if she will come back to Dwight again or not.

Will Cal Thresher Really Stay Out of the Underworld?

Image via Paramount+

Something else shocking is how cut-and-dry the opening scene of the final episode is. Dwight simply tells Cal Thresher that he is taking over the marijuana business and to leave the criminal underworld "to the gangsters." Instead of putting up a fight and standing steadfast, Thresher simply concedes the business of nearly his own volition. Compare this to the fact that Thresher got Ming killed for doing something similar, and it leads to an even bigger question. Surely Thresher isn't going to let go of his business that easily, even if it doesn't necessarily require murdering Dwight.

Will New York Come Back to Make Dwight Submit?

Image via Paramount+

With Bevilaqua murdering Chickie in the final episode in front of Dwight, it would appear that the New York problem has been solved for now. However, Vince (Vincent Piazza), the new pseudo-leader of this particular New York mob, does still send Chickie there to bring Dwight back into the fold. Is he going to be satisfied with Tulsa still being a rebellious state that refuses to kick back? Vince thought that Dwight was starting to like him, but we'll have to see if this is a blossoming relationship or the beginning of a new rivalry.

Who Has Kidnapped Dwight, and What Do They Want?

Close

Despite all these questions, there is certainly one that stands above all else and gives us hope for a third season: Who the hell kidnapped Dwight? In the final scene, when Dwight and Margaret (Dana Delaney) are asleep in bed, shady black ops troops bust in and take the king of Tulsa to some kind of warehouse. Once in an interrogation room, a shady figure says that Dwight is going to "work for us now." But who is "us," and what do they want with Dwight?

The fact we don't even see a silhouette means there is little to no information to be gleaned about what the nefarious intentions of this shadowy organization could be, but it'll most likely be the crux of a third season of Tulsa King if we get one. There is no news currently about when we might be able to expect this. Whenever it does come out, there will certainly be questions involving almost every main character that we'll be desperate to know about as soon as possible.

All episodes of Tulsa King are available to stream on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+