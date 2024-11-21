The reign of Dwight “The General” Manfredi is far from over. Deadline is reporting that star and executive producer Sylvester Stallone is close to finalising a deal to continue on Taylor Sheridan’s hit Paramount+ series Tulsa King for at least two more seasons. With Stallone locked in, the series is expected to receive a two-season renewal, covering Seasons 3 and 4, with the possibility of even more stories — and potential spinoffs — down the road. While Paramount+ has not officially commented, sources reveal that Stallone will receive a pay bump from the $1.5 million per episode he earned in Season 2—a significant increase from the $750,000 per episode he made in the first season, which reflects how popular the series has become with viewers as time has passed.

Renewing it is a slam dunk for Paramount. The Season 2 premiere broke series records, garnering 2 million global views on its first day and 5.4 million within the first week, and over 35 days, the series averaged more than 10 million global households which marked an 8% increase over Season 1 and that positions the series as one of the big hits on the Paramount slate just behind Yellowstone, another of Sheridan's mega hits.

What's Next for 'Tulsa King'?

Well, we know we're getting Seasons 3 and 4, but speculation is already swirling about the series’ long-term future. According to insiders, the show could expand beyond four seasons, with the potential for spin-offs akin to Sheridan’s ever-growing Yellowstone universe, which will not only have at least one "sequel series" but also has two prequel shows on top of those.

Sheridan, the mastermind behind Yellowstone, 1883, and 1923, has built a reputation for crafting compelling character-driven dramas that appeal right to the heart of Americana, and he's on a hot streak. This could push Tulsa King into Yellowstone territory if the series continues to grow and expand, both in terms of scope and ambition, as well as viewership. After all, eyes on the product means more money for all involved and, as long as people are involved and engaged in the product, then it can run for as long as all parties involved want it to.

Stay tuned to Collider for official updates on Tulsa King’s renewal and future developments, as well as all the news on Sheridan's ever-expanding slate of hit series. Tulsa King is streaming on Paramount+ now.

