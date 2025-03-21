The third season of Tulsa King just got two interesting additions to its cast. Robert Patrick and Beau Knapp will be seen in the upcoming episodes of the successful Paramount+ series. Principal photography has already started for the next installment of Dwight “The General” Manfredi's story (Sylvester Stallone). Robert Patrick will be in charge of portraying Jeremiah Dunmire, a wealthy man from the liquor business. Beau Knapp will step into the shoes of Cole Dunmire, the unpredictable son of Patrick's character. The stage has been set for Stallone's protagonist to make new dangerous enemies in the third installment of one of the streaming platform's biggest hits.

Tulsa King introduced Dwight Manfredi as a criminal who was forced to spend more than twenty years in prison due to his involvement with the mafia. Once he realized that the people from his past wouldn't be helpful to his new life, Manfredi decided to build a new criminal crew from scratch. The drama created by Taylor Sheridan depicts Sylvester Stallone's character building his own version of the mafia while making both powerful allies and dangerous enemies.

Robert Patrick gained plenty of popularity in recent years thanks to his involvement in the Peacemaker television series. The show set in the DC Universe introduced Patrick as the violent father of the titular vigilante portrayed by John Cena. Robert Patrick's character eventually became the main villain of the series, with Peacemaker having to take him down in a gruesome battle. Patrick was also seen as Sheriff William McDowell in 1923 and as Shane Langston in Reacher. There's no denying that the seasoned performer knows how to pick the projects that will take his career to new heights in this new stage of his trajectory.

The Taylor Sheridan Connection

The fact that Robert Patrick has been cast in the third season of Tulsa King goes back to his appearance in 1923. The spinoff is a part of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe. With the producer taking care of both projects, it makes sense for Sheridan to cast actors he already trusts from other stories for upcoming seasons of television. The second season of 1923 is set to come to a close next month. Beyond that, the status of the spinoff remains a mystery. In the meantime, fans will have the chance to enjoy new episodes of Tulsa King.

A release date for the third season of Tulsa King hasn't been set by Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.