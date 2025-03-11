Production on Tulsa King Season 3 is just about to kick off, and Martin Starr is ready to dive back into the action. The hit Paramount+ crime drama, created by Taylor Sheridan and starring Sylvester Stallone as mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi, has been a smash hit on the streaming platform since its debut. With filming on the new season starting next week, Starr sat down with Collider’s Steve Weintraub at SXSW—while promoting his newest project, Out For Delivery—to share his excitement, while keeping the major spoilers under wraps, thankfully. Starr, who plays Dwight’s quirky and reluctant business partner Bodhi, confirmed that production on Tulsa King Season 3 is starting imminently: "I mean, I've only just read the first two scripts. We start production next week."

When pressed for details, Starr remained tight-lipped, but he did tease an action-packed season ahead. "I can't tell you anything that I've read in those episodes, but I am excited. This new season is going to be a lot of fun. It looks already like there’s going to be a lot of action, and there are some loose ends that may or may not get tied up." With Season 2 leaving fans on edge, it sounds like the upcoming episodes will be addressing some lingering questions—while raising the stakes even higher for The General and his burgeoning Oklahoma crime empire.

Sylvester Stallone, the Rewrite Machine

There’s no denying that Tulsa King is Stallone’s show, and as the series lead, he’s heavily involved in shaping the story. Starr revealed just how much the action icon influences the script, confirming that Stallone is constantly rewriting his own dialogue, adding that he believes he does it "every night" when he goes home from set. Weintraub pointed out that Stallone has previously admitted to doing this, and Starr confirmed that it’s an ongoing habit.

"Yeah, these aren’t secrets. But he also, lucky for me, enjoys improvising. So, especially when it’s the two of us, we get to play around a little bit. There’s maybe not as much room in a bigger scene with a lot of cast to find moments or jokes that we can find on the day, but he does like to play with the dialogue, which I appreciate, and he likes comedy. We get to find new things in there and have fun. I appreciate it."

Bodhi has often been the source of comedic relief in Tulsa King, and his on-screen chemistry with Stallone has been a highlight of the show, so hopefully we get more of that too. Filming begins next week, and with Paramount+ banking on the series' success, we can expect more updates soon. Stay tuned for more Tulsa King news.