It's been established that rural Tulsa has a new sheriff in town. Season 2 of Tulsa King has three episodes released at the time of this writing. Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) is getting the hang of running his unexpected criminal empire in Tulsa and the former New York mafia capo is equally staring down his most formidable foes yet. The first season of the crime drama proved to be an impressive, record-breaking success for Paramount+ as Tulsa King became the cable’s highest-rated series at the time. With the second season following a similar path so far, the series' star, Oscar-nominated actor, Stallone, has confirmed Tulsa King Season 3 is currently in development.

Making the revelation with a post shared on social media, Stallone thanked fans, critics, cast, and crew for making Tulsa King the success it presently is. In a post that captures a large swath of the show's incredible cast, Stallone's caption reads:

"I am elated and so proud of our cast because our show has gone up 75% over last year which is unheard of, and Season 2 got 100% on ROTTEN TOMATOES! Also it's the second most popular show in the WORLD across all streaming services! Thank you so much, and we are working on the third season at this moment."

As previously stated, the sophomore season of Tulsa King is already three episodes in and the show already has audiences raving about it. A recent report has asserted the show's appeal with audiences, surpassing highs from its debut season, with the sophomore season premiere pulling in 5.4 million viewers during its first seven days on Paramount+, including 2 million coming from the premiere day alone. A certified smash hit among both critics and audiences alike, Tulsa King holds an admirable Tomatometer score of 100% and an equally impressive 89% on the Popcornmeter on the website aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes.

The 'Tulsa King' Is Under Significant Threat on Season 2

Despite emerging on top in the show's debut season, Dwight gets into a scrap with the law in the season finale. The persistent threat of the Invernizzi family, with Chickie (Domenick Lombardozzi) back in New York, and the encroaching force from the Kansas City mob boss, Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo) has Dwight on alert, and fighting on multiple fronts. This does not account for an equally nefarious villain, Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough) who seeks to run Dwight out of Tulsa. Despite all the looming threats around him, Stallone reveals that Dwight has laid laid-back nature to him. Possessing the ability to scare and amuse in equal measure. Speaking during an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Stallone notes:

"I thought if I could throw in my personality — because it's a little off-center at times, irreverent — then you have a gangster who's not incredibly threatening. I mean, he can go gangster on you, but then again, he can be silly and do jokes, and kind of embrace other people instead of threatening them. He goes, 'Oh, he's a gatherer. He's a guy that coordinates people together.'"

Tulsa King Season 2 is now streaming.

