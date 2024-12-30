Few Hollywood creatives have had a more productive year than Taylor Sheridan, who has released new seasons of Yellowstone, Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown, and Landman. That’s not all Sheridan has had his hand in this year; the Yellowstone and Sicario writer also dropped a new season of Tulsa King, the gritty crime thriller series starring Sylvester Stallone. Tulsa King Season 2 earned a perfect 100% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes while also scoring a 79% rating from general audiences, but the show had still not been officially renewed despite dominating Paramount+ charts for months. It appears the questions of Tulsa King Season 3 have been answered, as Stallone took to his personal Instagram to share a picture of the script and announce that the next season of Tulsa King is moving forward.

This news has not yet been confirmed by Sheridan nor anyone at Paramount, but it’s highly unlikely that Stallone would post something like this, which has now been up on his account for several days, if he wasn’t certain the show was getting another season. Paramount has never been quick to renew even its most popular shows; Mayor of Kingstown wasn’t renewed for Season 4 until several months after the Season 3 finale, and Landman still has not been renewed despite producing record numbers for Paramount. Nonetheless, Tulsa King fans finally have some news to get excited about, and while it may be a while before the third season of the hit series returns to Paramount+ with all the other projects Sheridan is working on, it’s still the first concrete update the show has gotten in quite some time.

What Else Has Sylvester Stallone Been in Lately?

Stallone also recently led Armor, the action thriller from director Justin Routt that scored a dismal 0% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a 33% score from general audiences, making it one of the lowest-rated movies ever. Last year he also reprised his role as Barney in The Expendables 4, the action sequel starring Jason Statham that has found major streaming success lately. He also ventured back to the world of Marvel in 2023 to briefly reprise his role as Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Tulsa King Season 3 is officially moving forward, according to Sylvester Stallone. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of the show and watch the first two seasons of Tulsa King on Paramount+.

