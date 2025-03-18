There hasn't been a more coveted TV debut of a movie star than Sylvester Stallone’s in Tulsa King! The revered action star shouldered the Taylor Sheridan series with a gangster level ease and panache that probably is the biggest reason for its continuously growing popularity. The first two seasons have received much love from fans and critics alike and Season 3 is finally in production with a new showrunner Dave Erickson, Deadline reports.

Erickson is well known for titles like Fear the Walking Dead, Sons of Anarchy, and Canterbury's Law. He’s also the writer, executive producer and showrunner on another beloved Sheridan series, Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner. Per the report, he’s been roped in as an executive producer and showrunner on Tulsa King Season 3. It’s to be noted that after Season 1 showrunner Terence Winter stepped down the second season of the series didn’t have a traditional showrunner, with Craig Zisk joining as executive producer and director.

What To Expect From ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3?