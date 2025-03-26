Sylvester Stallone has committed to more of Dwight "The General" Manfredi, which simply means more Tulsa King for us to enjoy. A third season of the mafia drama is working its way through production, and this means there will be cast-related news for fans to sink their teeth into. Robert Patrick and Beau Knapp have already been cast in the coming season of the successful Paramount+ series. Now, Season 3 of Tulsa King has just upped three cast members to become series regulars. TV Line reports that Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, and Mike "Cash Flo" Walden will be series regulars when the show premieres its third season.

Tulsa King is created by Taylor Sheridan, with the hit Paramount+ crime drama premiering in 2022. The show follows Stallone's Dwight Manfredi, recently exiled from New York by his mafia family, establishing his own criminal empire in the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Caldovino stars in the show as Goodie, a capo who left his New York-based Invernizzi crime family to join forces with Dwight in Tulsa. Harrington plays Grace, a key figure in Dwight's growing marijuana business. And finally, Walden plays Bigfoot, an enforcer who also happens to be the cousin of Mitch, one of Dwight's lieutenants.

By the time the Season 2 finale aired, Dwight had displaced Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough) from the marijuana business, buying him out, while also removing Charles 'Chickie' Invernizzi (Domenick Lombardozzi) from the picture, albeit with help from Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo). New and uneasy alliances have been formed, even as the Manfredi crime family continues to expand. However, by the time the show returns for Season 3, Tulsa King will be under new management, with Dave Erickson taking over as the new showrunner. He replaces Terence Winter, who stepped down in Season 1, with the second season running without a traditional showrunner.

What To Expect From ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3?