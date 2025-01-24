Sylvester Stallone’s TV debut in Tulsa King is one for the ages! The revered action star shone in and shouldered the Taylor Sheridan series with a panache that probably is the biggest reason for its continuously growing popularity. While his opening stint as Dwight "The General" Manfredi garnered a 79 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, the recently concluded season 2 is rated 100 percent fresh on the review aggregator. So, there’s no stopping Dwight soon as another season is on the horizon and probably with another iconic actor, Al Pacino.

In a new clip posted by TIFF, Stallone is seen talking about getting to work with more actors on the Paramount series, “The more actors I can get to come to the show and you kind of like go one on one,” he said and revealed he’s trying to get Pacino roped in, “I've been talking to Pachino. I said you better do this before you croak. I want you, like, come on, let's go. I've been calling you since 1977 Paradise Alley. This is true.”

The Godfather star Pacino is a natural fit in the gangster genre, his presence is enough to light up any screen, and seeing him entwined in Tulsa King drama will be a delight for fans. Stallone and Pacino have been long-time friends and collaborators and were last seen together in the former’s reality TV show The Family Stallone along with Dolph Lundgren. So, it won’t come as a surprise if Stallone makes Pacino drop by the sets of the gangster show.

What to Expect From ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3?

The second season ended on a very thrilling note, with Dwight making some uneasy alliance while the Manfredi crime family is rapidly expanding and the events of Season 2 have it poised to expand even further. In his final moments, Chickie did come up with an impressive plan, alluding to opening up new "businesses" in untapped territories. It's a thought that remains in play with Manfredi and Bevilaqua going forward. So, in the next season, they might act upon it, Stallone previously revealed of his character, "I'm going to take him on a journey that he's never expecting. The main thing is to keep the fish-out-of-water situation going. Because once [Manfredi] gets settled in a situation, it becomes almost like a sitcom." And we’ll be waiting.

watch the first two seasons of Tulsa King on Paramount+.