The second season of Tulsa King has been a massive shootout in the last couple of episodes. The feud between the crime families in New York, Tulsa, and Kansas City has reached fever pitch as Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) has to contain his enemies on all sides. It's becoming a bloodbath, and there is a need to dial down the temperature before it overheats. Dwight might need some more time to fully take care of his rivals. However, Max Casella, who plays Armand in the hit Paramount+ series, has recently offered an uncertain update regarding the future of the show.

While discussing his character's role in Tulsa King so far, Casella was quizzed by TV Insider regarding what a prospective third season might hold. While much of Season 1 centered around redemption for Dwight, especially with his daughter, Tina Manfredi (Tatiana Zappardino). Season 2 was about expanding and dominating Tulsa and fending off the attacks on his territory. However, Casella is uncertain in what direction a third season might go, saying:

"I couldn’t possibly guess. I didn’t see Season 2 going the way it went. I just hope we get a Season 3. I couldn’t imagine which way they go with it. There is something that happens in [Episode] 10 that would suggest a direction. I don’t even know if that thing that happens in 10 is still in the episode so I can’t even speak on it. If it is, it’s a good indication of where it’s going and in a potential third season; otherwise, I have no idea. I just hope we get one and I hope Armand has wonderful things to do in that third season. Hopefully not going outside of Dwight’s Circle anymore."

It is interesting that Casella seems uncertain regarding the future of Tulsa King beyond the second season. A couple of months back in September, the series lead, Stallone, had confirmed that the Paramount+ show was already developing its third season. Writing at the time on social media, Stallone said, "I am elated and so proud of our cast because our show has gone up 75% over last year which is unheard of, and Season 2 got 100% on ROTTEN TOMATOES! Also it's the second most popular show in the WORLD across all streaming services! Thank you so much, and we are working on the third season at this moment."

All Metrics Point to More of 'Tulsa King'

It is unlikely that Tulsa King gets scrapped, and Casella's uncertainty might simply be a result of not being privy to certain bits of information. On the surface, Tulsa King has been a brilliant hit for Paramount+. With the creative genius of Taylor Sheridan all over it, the first season of the crime drama proved to be an impressive, record-breaking success for the streamer. Adding to the success it has enjoyed, the show's second season took it up another notch, as the premiere smashed the all-time record with two million global viewers on premiere day. It seems like Tulsa King will reign a while longer.

