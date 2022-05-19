Paramount+ has announced the premiere date for their upcoming original series Tulsa King, starring Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone. The premiere will be held on November 13 with its first two episodes arriving to the streaming service.

In addition to the first two episodes premiering on Paramount+, Tulsa King will be following up the successful 2021 launches of 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown by airing a linear sneak peek of the series' first episode on Paramount Network in a special simulcast event of the first episode following the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5. Then, the following week will see the second episode of Tulsa King air behind Yellowstone on November 20. All subsequent episodes will be available to stream weekly on Sundays exclusively on Paramount+.

Tulsa King tells the story of Dwight “The General” Manfredi, played by Stallone, a New York mafia capo who upon being released from a 25-year prison sentence is exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma by his boss. With the family no longer behind him, Manfredi sets out to build up his own criminal empire with a new crew of "unlikely characters."

Creator of Tulsa King is Taylor Sheridan, joining his slate of series available on Paramount+ which includes the previously mentioned 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown Lioness, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, Land Man, and 1932 (working title). Sheridan also serves as executive producer alongside Stallone as well as Emmy Award winner Terence Winter of The Sopranos and The Wolf of Wall Street fame, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, and Allen Coulter. Braden Aftergood is also set to executive produce. The cast that is starring alongside Stallone includes Andrea Savage (I'm Sorry), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois), and Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday).

Tulsa King will have its first two episodes premiere on Paramount+ on November 13 along with a special simulcast on Paramount Network. Subsequent episodes will be available to stream weekly on Sundays exclusively on Paramount+. You can read the official synopsis for the upcoming series down below.

'Tulsa King' follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

