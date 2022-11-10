The Italian Stallion is back on the small screen and making his scripted show debut with Tulsa King. The crime drama series comes from Academy Award-nominee Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water) and Emmy Award winner Terence Winter (Boardwalk Empire), who also serves as the showrunner for the same. The plot of Tulsa King follows Sylvester Stallone as an indomitable mafia boss, Dwight Manfredi, who sets up a criminal organization in Tulsa, Oklahoma, post his release from prison after 25 years. Stallone also serves as one of the executive producers of the show. The series is directed by Benjamin Semanoff.

Besides the Expendables star headlining, the ensemble cast of the series also stars Martin Starr (Freaks and Geeks), Andrea Savage (Veep), Max Casella (The Sopranos), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois), Garrett Hedlund (Friday Night Lights), Dana Delany (Hand of God), and Annabella Sciorra (The Sopranos) in various roles.

Releasing this week, Tulsa King is one of the most hotly-anticipated crime drama series of the year, especially because of Stallone's involvement. From an iron-willed tough guy to a mobster, hitman, and even a cop, Stallone has played many similar roles throughout his acting career but this is new territory for the veteran star. Whether you're a fan of this genre or not, the series probably merits a watch just to see the superstar in a role that we haven’t seen before. Read on to find out how you can watch Tulsa King and where and when you can watch it when it premieres.

When and Where Is Tulsa King Coming Out?

Tulsa King is premiering on November 13, 2022, on Paramount+ with two episodes. That's a big day for fans of Taylor Sheridan as his other hit series Yellowstone (you might have heard of it) will be premiering its Season 5 on the same day. Paramount Network will also be hosting a special linear airing of Episodes 1 and 2 on November 20. Ahead of the release, the premiere was also screened at select AMC theaters on October 29, 2022.

How Many Episodes Does Tulsa King Have?

As per the latest updates, Tulsa King is set to have 10 episodes, each running for about 60 minutes. Following the premiere, each new episode will be released weekly. We also have the synopses of the first two episodes, which you can see below:

Episode 1: “Go West, Old Man”- November 13, 2022

Dwight, blindsided by the news that his mob family has nothing left for him in New York, is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma; as he settles in and surveys his new surroundings, Dwight wastes no time making new associates.

Episode 2: “Center of the Universe” - November 13, 2022

Dwight, Tyson, and Bodhi go on a road trip to take care of some business; Stacy does some digging into Dwight's past.

Watch the Tulsa King Trailer

Paramount+ launched a teaser trailer of Tulsa King in October 2022, followed by a full-length, official trailer just a couple of weeks later. While the first clip teases the audience into the story and Stallone’s character, where he seems and feels very out of place, the second video gives you the actual taste of what’s coming. The teaser clip is just a glimpse into Stallone’s fearless and ambitious Dwight Manfredi, who is just getting out of prison after a long sentence and trying to adapt to his new life, starting all over again. The official trailer, on the other hand, shows Manfredi as the new mafia capo of Tulsa who assumes his authority and power over the city’s underworld. What’s common in both trailers is the explosive sequences, lots of firepower, some dark humor, and Stallone’s signature style of delivery. It looks like there’s a lot of thrill and action in store in the very first season (hoping that there’ll be more of the show) of Tulsa King. After all, you can expect nothing less from the action star.

Can You Watch Tulsa King Without Paramount+?

Tulsa King is a Paramount+ original production, which means it’s exclusive to the network and only available for streaming there. Paramount+ is available on subscription, with which you can access their huge library of original and aggregated content from the Paramount Network and CBS like Yellowstone, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, and many more. If you don’t have the streaming service already, then you can easily get their mobile or web app on your Android, iOS, and other devices. Their memberships are available in two options: the Essential plan, for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year that includes ads; or the Premium Plan, costing $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, which is ad-free.

When Is the Tulsa King Season 1 Finale?

With each new episode of Tulsa King releasing weekly (on Sundays), the 10th and final episode of the series is expected to arrive on January 8, 2023. However, this hasn't technically been confirmed yet, and is assuming that there won't be any delays or breaks in the release schedule.

So What Is Tulsa King About Anyway?

Tulsa King is the story of a mafia boss who breaks out on his own to start his new empire. The plot, if not the narrative or execution, is sure to remind you of Boardwalk Empire or The Sopranos. And it’s not just because all three projects come from the same creators, but rather for the design of its central character: a protagonist who always feels like a lone warrior among his tribe and ventures out to fulfill his own ambition. Dwight “The General” Manfredi is also a protagonist who is abandoned by his gang. The mafia capo of New York just completed his prison time of 25 years and gets sent away by his former boss to Tulsa to take over the city and its operations. But Manfredi soon realizes that he has no backing from his gang and probably never will. So he decides to become the new King. He sets out to gather his own crew with a bunch of oddball characters and starts building a whole new empire by himself. Here's the official synopsis from Paramount+: