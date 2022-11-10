It's no surprise Sylvester Stallone was able to win hearts across the world as hard-on-his-luck boxer Rocky back in 1976. The role, which resonated with so many for its universal theme of maintaining hope in times of infinite darkness went on to secure him international acclaim and true legend status. Stallone's real-life rags-to-riches story made Rocky all the more compelling. In 2018, the Italian Stallion closed the door on one of his most definitive roles to date with one final reprisal of the legendary character in the sequel to Rocky spin-off film Creed, which stars Michael B. Jordan as the son of Rocky's best friend Apollo Creed. Now, audiences are gearing up to see a new side to the Hollywood legend as Mafia mogul Dwight Manfredi, in Tulsa King.

After forsaking his freedom and doing a hefty 25-year jail sentence for the greater good of his mob family, Dwight is welcomed back with open arms...and exiled from the big apple to Tulsa, Oklahoma to set up shop. Coming to the realization that his brothers in blood may not have his best interest at heart, Dwight seeks to make his presence known as he builds a criminal empire of his own.

Tulsa King showrunner Terence Winter hinted that the character will explore different shades of Stallone than those that have been previously witnessed by audiences. "You’re going to see colors in him that you have never seen,” Winter told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m really excited for people to see how funny and charming and emotional he gets. He’s gotten to do things in this show that he’s never done, ever.” Unsurprisingly, it was imperative for Winter to find a new path into the mob drama genre given his previous mass success with gangster epic The Sopranos — a show that is to this date hailed a cult classic in the genre. Winter praised Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan for bringing together two genres — western and gangster — making for a "new way into familiar territory."

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: New 'Tulsa King' Trailer Shows Sylvester Stallone Building a Criminal Empire

Stallone's character feels like an extension into Winter and Sheridan's fresh vision for mob classics. The award-winning actor is no stranger to playing a character with depth and it seems that experience had an undeniable influence on the evolution of his gangster counterpart. “In the original concept, Dwight was a thug,” Stallone explained. “A tough, strong-arm guy. His name was like Tony or Sal — that kind of thing. Then we started adding things like: How do you get sentimentality in there? It’s about the journey. It’s the inability to be recognized or taken seriously, or about pride or hope — those kind of things.”

Tulsa King creator Sheridan, whose impressive list of credentials include Hell or High Water, sits at the proverbial helm for the action-packed crime drama. He is also an executive producer on the project alongside Winter and Stallone. Garrett Hedlund, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella and Domenick Lombardozzi are among the stars slated to appear in the Paramount+ series opposite Stallone.

Tulsa King premieres on Paramount+ on November 13. You can watch a trailer for the show here.