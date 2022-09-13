If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Sylvester Stallone’s character from the first looks and trailers coming out for his upcoming Paramount+ series, Tulsa King, it’s that he’s not messing around, and in a new teaser released to the show’s Twitter account, it’s clear that things are serious … very serious.

The series will follow Stallone’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi after he’s been shipped off to Tulsa by the leader of his mafia family. Before embarking on his new adventure, Manfredi is made aware that the family will no longer be backing him, leading the longtime mafioso to set up a crew of his own. Although it’s less than one minute, the clip reveals The General making his way to Tulsa, Oklahoma after doing a 25-year stint behind bars. Packed with the typical action sequences you’d expect from a Stallone led production, with well choreographed fight scenes and quotable one-liners around every corner, we see the outsider try his best to fit in, but ultimately stick out in style, attitude, and accent.

Set to crash onto the streamer on November 13, Stallone will appear next to a killer lineup of talent that includes the likes of Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Andrea Savage (I’m Sorry), Domenick Lobardozzi (The Irishman), A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), and Dana Delany (Body of Proof).

Image via Paramount+

Along with the A-list call sheet, the project has some equally gargantuan names backing it. Yellowstone co-creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan adds Tulsa King to his list of projects created for Paramount+. Along with the already dropped Yellowstone prequel 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown, the triple threat has several projects en route to viewers including Lioness, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, Land Man, and 1932. Emmy Award winner Terence Winter, who backed both The Sopranos and The Wolf of Wall Street, will serve the series as its showrunner and writer. Along with their already huge credits for the series, Stallone, Sheridan, and Winter will also serve on the executive production team alongside David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios serve as producers.

With the latest teaser in the books, we’re one step closer to seeing Stallone’s Manfredi splitting skulls all over the city of Tulsa while he builds a family of his own. Check out the clip below.