Its barely days away now before Paramount+ will release the eagerly anticipated second season of the crime drama series, Tulsa King. Oscar-nominated actor, Sylvester Stallone, will return to his role as Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a New York mafia capo exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma. The series is created by Taylor Sheridan with an impressive first season with a cast that includes Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Chris Caldovino, Dashiell Connery, and Tatiana Zappardino. Show creative Terrence Winter served as the showrunner in the first season, but has stepped down from the role for the coming season.

The second season of Tulsa King will premiere on Sunday, September 15, and in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Winter discussed Sheridan's involvement in the crime series. Recapping the chronicle of events, the former showrunner revealed that Sheridan was involved in the series pilot, after which he handed the reins to Winter. Winter's comments in full read:

"Taylor wrote the original version of the pilot, gave it to me, and said, “Take it and run with it.” And I did. I literally only met Taylor, in person, one time — and that was two-and-a-half years ago. We just went off and did the show with Sly and I hear Taylor likes it. He’s certainly got enough on his plate for him to worry about what we’re doing over in Tulsa."

When Tulsa King began airing in November 2022, the crime series rapidly began to gather, ultimately raking in record-breaking numbers for Paramount+ at the time. The series follows the story of a New York mafia capo, Dwight Manfredi, freshly released from jail but exiled by his crime family. Finding roots inTulsa, Manfredi was expected to rot away, but the crime boss had different plans. He'd go on to establish a burgeoning crime network in Tulsa, before he was ensnared in the net of the law. Manfredi most definitely plans to be free of the law's shackles, but how he does that remains to be seen. Beyond his dealings with the law, Manfredi's Tulsa crime empire will be under threat with the arrival of Neal McDonough's Carl Thrasher, a fiercely territorial businessman in Tulsa.

Stallone is The Star

Tulsa King has enjoyed commendable reviews, holding a 79% critics' score on the aggregator website, Rotten Tomatoes. One of the show's great appeals lies in the way its lead, Stallone, handles the role. The actor has co-written both the premiere and finale episodes of Season 2, and Winter has confirmed that Stallone's presence on the series is a boast to the series. "First, the fact we’ve got Stallone as the lead — he’s so charming and is loved all over the world," he said. "It’s kind of comforting in a way. That’s kind of the CBS thing — the show feels good. You feel like, “I like this guy, I like his world, I just like watching him.”

The second season of Tulsa King will arrive on September 15. All episodes of Tulsa King Season 1 are available to stream on Paramount+.