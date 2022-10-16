The countdown has begun for Sylvester Stallone’s crime drama Tulsa King. Paramount released a new trailer and poster for the upcoming series, and they are every bit as daring as the leading man himself. In the new clip, we see New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi, not receiving the welcome he was expecting from his bosses after keeping his mouth shut for 25 years and doing jail time. Rather, he’s exiled to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Upon reaching Tulsa and realizing that his mob family might not have the best interest at heart, he’s seen gathering a rag-tag “crew” of oddball characters to build his own empire which takes several somewhat hilarious turns. Dwight is also seen wooing a woman in his odd mafia way which leaves plenty of room for comedy of errors. By the looks of the trailer, the series looks like a thrilling mob story with comedic undertones. In the accompanying poster, Stallone is seen in a dashing gray suit, lighting his cigar with a burning boarding pass ready to take revenge on his mob family.

The series marks Stallone’s TV debut in a leading role and is created by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and The Sopranos’ executive producer Terence Winter. Sheridan is well known to tell critically acclaimed small-town crime stories, and Stallone’s career-best, Rocky, which was set in Philadelphia, took home the Best Picture Academy Award in 1977. Hence, their collaboration translates into the sharp and witty story, and characters that are seen in the trailer. The new series also marks Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes shows like 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown among others.

The series also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany. The crime drama is executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood.

Tulsa King will premiere with two episodes on November 13, on Paramount+, right after the Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone. Afterward new episodes will drop in every Sunday. Meanwhile, you can check out the new trailer and poster below:

