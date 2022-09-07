Paramount+ has released a brand-new teaser trailer for Tulsa King, the upcoming original series starring Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone. The new series is set to premiere with two episodes on Paramount+ on November 13.

Tulsa King tells the story of Dwight “The General” Manfredi, played by Stallone, a New York mafia capo who upon being released from a 25-year prison sentence is exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma by his boss. With the family no longer behind him, Manfredi sets out to build up his own criminal empire with a new crew of "unlikely characters." The new 90-second teaser gives viewers the first look of Stallone in the role as he gets out of jail and is sent to the Oklahoma town and finds himself to be a bit of a fish out of water. He "meets" some of the locals, which includes knocking out a guard of a weed store and being shot at by a masked assailant, honestly just another day in the office. Over the course trailer, we see him start to build up his army, with a voice-over from Stallone stating his mission: "In a couple years, I'm gonna own this city."

Alongside Stallone, the series has an all-star ensemble cast that includes Andrea Savage (I’m Sorry), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois), Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), and Dana Delany (Body of Proof).

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone's 'Tulsa King' Wraps Production

The series is created by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan and is just one project of his ever-growing slate of content at Paramount+ which includes the already released 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown as well as the upcoming Lioness, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, Land Man, and 1932. Sheridan also serves as executive producer alongside Stallone as well as Emmy Award winner Terence Winter of The Sopranos and The Wolf of Wall Street fame, who will also serve as showrunner and writer. David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood are also set to executive produce. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Tulsa King will premiere with two episodes on November 13, on Paramount+, right after the Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone. You can check out the new teaser trailer for the upcoming series as well as read its official synopsis down below.