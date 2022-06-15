Just as he gets out, they pull him back in.

Even though November is still a while away, Paramount+ wants us to get excited for its upcoming thriller series Tulsa King, which stars action legend Sylvester Stallone. The streamer released a teaser trailer that provides a look into the world we’re about to enter. In the story, Stallone plays a mafia capo who is fresh out of prison after 25 years of incarceration.

The teaser trailer suggests that, much like you could have imagined, things won’t go smoothly for Dwight Manfredi (Stallone) as he returns to society. Being a high profile member of the mafia, what awaits him is violence, threats, and people who want to make sure his mouth remains shut. At the same time, the teaser makes it clear that Stallone’s character isn’t nicknamed “The General” by chance, and whoever crosses him is not going to like his reaction.

Tulsa King is one of the year’s must-watch series, given its co-creators: Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan has proven time and again he knows how to handle a crime story with acclaimed movies like Hell or High Water and Wind River; while Emmy winner Terence Winter wrote and produced none other than highly acclaimed series The Sopranos. He also created Boardwalk Empire, and serves as showrunner and writer for Tulsa King.

Tulsa King is yet another successful team-up from Paramount+ and Sheridan. The writer, director and producer created one of the streamer’s most watched series, Yellowstone, as well as its spin-offs 1883 and the upcoming 1932. Sheridan also co-created thriller series Mayor of Kingstown for the streaming giant. In order to boost viewers' interest for Tulsa King, the series will air immediately after the highly anticipated premiere from Season 5 of Yellowstone.

Aside from Stallone, the series also stars Andrea Savage (I’m Sorry), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois), and Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday).

Paramount+ premieres Tulsa King with two episodes on November 13.

You can watch the teaser trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: