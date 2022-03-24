Additional casting has been announced for Paramount+’s upcoming original series, Tulsa King. It was previously announced that Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone would star as the series lead. It is expected that Tulsa King will be a Paramount+ exclusive.

Paramount’s announcement today stated that Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), and Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) have joined the project.

Each actor will bring to life their own distinct character roles in the story. Casella will play Armand Truisi, an ambitious criminal operating under the patronage of the Invernizzi family. Lombardozzi’s role will be Charles “Chickie” Invernizzi, the underboss and de facto head of the Invernizzi crime family. Piazza will play Chickie’s henchman, Vince Antonacci. Will will take on the role of Tyson, a quick-witted and eagle-eyed college graduate who acts tougher than he actually is and long for a life far from his roots.

The newest mob drama, Tulsa King, follows the story of mafia capo Dwight Manfredi, or “The General” as he’s known to his crew, after his release from a twenty-five-year prison sentence. He is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma by his boss to form a new mob branch. Things don’t sit well with Dwight, however, and he grows suspicious of his mafia family who he feels might not have his best interests in mind after the move. Manfredi decides to form a crew of his own with unconventional members in the most unlikely place imaginable.

The series was created by Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, who is known for co-creating the popular western series Yellowstone and writing the Award-winning film Hell or High Water, starring Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges and Star Trek’s Chris Pine. Executive producer, writer, and showrunner of the series will be Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Terence Winter, known for his work on The Sopranos and The Wolf of Wall Street. Production companies over the series include MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Tulsa King (currently a working title for the series) is expected to start production this month in Oklahoma City. With the news of such talents taking on this project, it can confidently be said that this fresh take on a classic genre seems like it might be a great way to get your mafia-show fix.

