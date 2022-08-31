Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King has wrapped production of Season 1 in Oklahoma, the actor announced via a video post on Instagram. In a minute-long clip, we see Stallone in a shiny blue suit, a bolero tie, and a huge belt buckle, addressing the cast and crew at the wrap party. Keeping it brief the actor admitted, “I’ve never worked so hard in my life and had so much fun.” Adding, “What we came up with is something extraordinary and life changing for me.”

The series, created by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan, sees Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mafia capo, who after his release from prison is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Filming began earlier this year in March, and the Rocky actor revealed in the caption, “This was a very long, difficult, exciting, mind blowing production.” Addressing the long nature of series production he added, “it was a long time to be away” but added it was "worth it." He also commended the talent in front and behind the camera for their hard work.

The series will see Dwight reestablishing his criminal empire with an unlikely crew after realizing his old mob family may not have his best interest at heart. The series also features Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund, Annabella Sciorra, Andrea Savage, and Dana Delany.

Image via Paramount+

The crime saga marks Stallone’s TV debut in a leading role and is created by Yellowstone alum Taylor Sheridan and The Sopranos’ Terence Winter. While Stallone’s most notable work comes from a character based in Philadelphia, Rocky Balboa, Sheridan's body of work is based on telling small-town crime stories. The result of their collaboration is teased in the sharp, witty, and thrilling trailer of the series.

Tulsa King will premiere with two episodes on November 13, on Paramount+, right after Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone. Meanwhile, you can check out the trailer and series synopsis below: