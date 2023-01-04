There are few names more synonymous with hip-hop than Tupac Shakur. He’s one of the best-selling artists in the history of music, and despite generations of rappers rising and falling in the time since his tragic death at the age of just 25, you don’t have to look far to find his influence still guiding the hands of street poets everywhere. However, as difficult as it is to imagine, there was a time when that wasn’t the case. A time when Public Enemy and N.W.A. were battling it out to become the king in the East Coast–West Coast feud. All the while a young Tupac Shakur was wrestling to escape the shadow of being a backing singer for the alt hip-hop band Digital Underground, oblivious to what was just around the corner. It was in this grey area between unknown and stardom that we got Juice, a 1992 thriller directed by Ernest R. Dickerson that marked the first major acting role for the up-and-coming rapper.

'Juice' Quickly Became a Defining Hip-Hop Film

Tupac's debut album, 2Pacalypse Now, was only two months old when Juice marched into cinemas amid fears that its graphic content could incite violence. As is often the case with art that touches a nerve with those who don’t like tough questions being asked, these concerns were largely unfounded. Instead Juice became one of the defining films in hip-hop cinema, and its plot about a quartet of disillusioned youth struggling to survive in a city overrun with crime and systematic oppression expounds a strong message that continues to resonate. Dickerson has described Juice as a “film noir with teenagers” that sought to combine classic iconography with the prevailing tropes in the emerging hood genre (organized crime, themes of racial discrimination, a coming-of-age plot centered around a young protagonist, etc.) – an interesting approach, and one that certainly helped to make it stand out from the crowd.

Nevertheless, it was the prominent use of hip-hop that put Juice on the map. It’s curious that, despite being known as one of the progenitors of hip-hop cinema alongside Boyz n the Hood and Menace II Society, its inclusion came more as a necessity rather than because of a genuine passion on the part of Dickerson. He and Gerard Brown had written the script eight years before they started filming, by which point hip-hop had become a cultural cornerstone in the streets of Harlem. Given how crucial it was to present a version of New York that his target audience could relate to, making hip-hop one of the film’s central tenets became a requirement, no ifs or buts (“Personally, I'm more of a jazz man”, he later joked). This did result in an excellent soundtrack courtesy of Hank Shocklee and The Bomb Squad that’ll have you bobbing your head the whole way through, but most importantly, it led to the casting of Tupac – the secret ingredient that makes Juice truly special.

Who Does Tupac Shakur Play in 'Juice'?

Tupac Shakur plays Roland Bishop, a teenager who spends more time at the arcade than he does at school alongside his three brothers in arms: Raheem Porter (Khalil Kain), Eric "Steel" Thurman (Jermaine Hopkins), and Quincy "Q" Powell (Omar Epps), the film’s protagonist. While Q has set his sights on becoming a world-famous DJ, the others meander through life with little direction. They’re harassed by practically everyone they meet: the police, rival gangs, convenience store owners, their own family – you get the feeling they could spend the day feeding the poor and they’d still be the target of someone’s wrath. Eventually it becomes too much for Bishop, and after getting his hands on a gun (the ultimate symbol of power in these parts), he decides they should rob a local store so they can finally earn some respect.

However, as is often the case in crime dramas, what should be an easy job quickly backfires. The robbery ends with Bishop killing the owner, and shortly afterward he adds Porter to his body count during a struggle for the gun. In the space of just five minutes, their lives are forever changed – all thanks to a small hunk of metal and two twitches from a particularly panicked finger. Suddenly they’re faced with the realization that actions do indeed have consequences, and while Q and Steel are understandably terrified given the tragedies they’ve just witnessed, Bishop’s response is far more relaxed. Sure, there’s a moment of panic in the immediate aftermath of wiping two more lives from the streets of Harlem, but by the time the police are questioning him that very same night he’s as chilled as someone who’s spent their whole day lounging around the house, listening to their favorite tunes.

The next time Q encounters him is at Porter’s funeral, and immediately he realizes that he’s lost more than just one friend. The way Bishop comforts Porter’s grieving mother, all the while staring unblinkingly at Q like a predator waiting to strike, is the stuff of nightmares. He’s tasted the juice, and one sip is far from enough. From this point on, Bishop effectively takes on the role of a slasher villain from a horror film – stalking his prey from the shadows and then striking when they least expect it. The paranoia that Q and Steel feel as their former friend transforms into their greatest fear is ripped straight from the encroaching terror in a horror film’s second act, and Bishop’s tendency to emerge from nowhere (most notably in a brilliant moment when a locker door is closed) makes it seem like he’s one jump scare stinger away from appearing in the latest Scream film.

Bishop’s descent into criminality signifies the point when Juice’s plot takes a hard 90-degree turn. The opening sections were hardly a comedic romp, but they addressed difficult topics with a somewhat upbeat and freewheeling attitude that would make them a fun watch while enjoying a few drinks with friends. By comparison, the grim and downbeat mood of the second half is so radically different that it almost feels like a whole other film has started up, but it works thanks to the strength of its lead characters. They’re children playing at being adults, and their abrupt graduation to real-life hits so much harder when things that were once played for laughs are suddenly treated with utter seriousness. Practically every scene with Bishop involves him getting into arguments with his crew, but before there was an undercurrent of good-natured jest to them like they’d be able to shake hands and move on as if nothing had happened. But now he’s shoving guns into people's faces just for looking at him funny, and that’s assuming you catch him on a good day.

Tupac's Performance Proved His Strong Acting Chops

Image via Paramount Pictures

At the center of his chaos is Tupac Shakur, giving an excellent debut performance that proves why his acting career was equally as rewarding as his music one. Being able to transition from a high school student to Jason Voorhees with a gun and still maintain the vibe of a gritty crime drama is no easy task, but Tupac excels with flying colors. His early appearances are overflowing with charisma, but there’s never a feeling that this is a façade to ensure he always has three lackeys on hand to fulfill his every wish. His relationship with Q, Porter, and Steel is genuine – one built on the back of many brutal years that has bonded them for life. The first time he embarks on a rant about their lack of control, he’s not doing it for egotistical reasons, but because he wants to help his friends get the respect they deserve. It’s also this scene that demonstrates his command of the English language, with Tupac speaking with such power and vehemence it’s hard to avoid being swept up in his words.

But for those paying close attention, it’s here where the seeds of his villainous turn are sown. The words he speaks are dangerous, and it doesn’t take much pushback from Q for a brawl to break out. Despite declaring things “cool” in the aftermath, it’s clear Bishop has no intention of walking away from this new line of thinking. Tupac is relishing every moment when he can embrace being the film’s antagonist, and his unhinged performance provides a glimpse at an illustrious career in the horror genre should he have wanted it. It’s fascinating to see his character erode throughout the runtime. There was a time when he could change the dynamic of a situation with just a few well-placed words (“I’m letting you breathe, ain’t I,” being the highlight during a tense conversation with Steel), but by the time Juice is nearing its conclusion, his pursuit of respect has become so blind he’s gleefully attempting murder in full view of the public with no regard for the consequences. He’s trapped in a mess of his own creation, and while his conclusion is not a happy one, it’s hard to imagine how his story could have ended any other way.

Juice is a standout in the hood genre for many reasons, but it was Dickerson’s decision to cast Tupac as Roland Bishop that sealed the deal. Beyond the fact that his simple presence grants the film an authenticity that is essential for something like this to succeed (a feeling bolstered if the viewer is familiar with his music), the gravitas that he brings to Bishop elevates what could have been an implausible character into someone who seems painfully real. He’s charming and terrifying in equal measure, and gives the film the spice that makes it feel wholly unique from anything else it was up against. By the time 1992 drew to a close, there was no questioning Tupac’s place in the bustling hip-hop community, and his fantastic turn in Juice played a vital role in this victory.