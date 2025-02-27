When it came out in 2006, Turistas generated primarily negative reviews, and the film still retains a crushing 19% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Looking back at it and its major themes now, it seems like it's time to admit: this film, directed by John Stockwell and starring Melissa George, Josh Duhamel and Olivia Wilde, isn't as spectacularly bad as it was painted originally. Rather, it was put down in a major way by the release of Eli Roth's Hostel earlier that year.

Turistas does have a story outline, pretty similar to Roth's now-classic slasher: a group of young western travelers are having a great time in Brazil, with lots of booze and attention from attractive locals, before finding themselves in the middle of a tricky situation that soon turns into an outright nightmare. But while Stockwell's film follows the general patterns of both slasher and the vacation horror subgenre, it also has a few curious ideas in store.

These Tourists Really Should Have Gone Home