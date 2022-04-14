Paramount+ has announced a series order for The Turkish Detective, an all-new detective series based on Barbara Nadel's CWA Silver Dagger Award-winning novels of the same name. The series is set to begin production in April with a release window for the series' global premiere currently scheduled for sometime in 2023.

The upcoming series — whose first season will consist of eight episodes — will be based on Nadel's 24 novels that center on the series lead character Inspector Cetin Ikmen along with his partner Mehmet Suleyman and Detective Ayse Farsakoglu as they solve crimes in the "vibrant, dazzling, and frenzied world" of modern-day Turkey. Our characters experience the gambit of emotions from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows, with these crimes having a deep-rooted connection to the "rich and varied culture and history of Istanbul."

The cast announced so far for the series are our three leads. Haluk Bilginer will be portraying Inspector Ikmen while Ethan Kai and Yasemin Kay Allen will be Suleyman and Detective Farsakoglu, respectively. “The Turkish Detective is a universally intriguing crime thriller set against the landscape of one of the most stunning, culturally rich cities in the world,” said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “We look forward to seeing Barbara Nadel’s incredible novels come to life in this series for Paramount+’s growing global audience.”

Image via ITV

RELATED: 'The Godfather' Trilogy Releasing on Paramount+ in Tandem With 'The Offer' Premiere

The series is produced by Miramax and leading Turkish production company Ay Yapim, in association with Paramount’s international studio, VIS. The partnership for this project between Miramax and Paramount was announced back in June of 2020 and will be the first partnership between the two companies since Paramount (at the time, ViacomCBS) acquired 49% stake in Miramax in April 2020. Ben Schiffer (Skins) will act as both the writer and an executive producer on the upcoming adaptation, which will be directed by Niels Arden Oplev (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Mr. Robot). The series is also executive produced by Miramax’s head of worldwide television, Marc Helwig, and Bill Block for Miramax; Kerem Catay for Ay Yapim; and Claire Sowerby-Sheppard for VIS. “Miramax is thrilled to partner with Paramount+ to produce this riveting, contemporary drama series from writer Ben Schiffer and internationally acclaimed filmmaker Niels Arden Oplev for a global audience,” said Helwig,

The Turkish Detective will begin production later this month in Istanbul and will premiere on Paramount+ in 2023. Outside of the markets where Paramount+ is available, the series will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

