Sony Pictures Classics has released the trailer for Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb, an upcoming documentary set to arrive in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on December 30.

The trailer for the film, directed by Gottlieb's daughter Lizzie Gottlieb, showcased the professional fifty-year working relationship between two men considered legends in their fields: Robert Caro, described as the most influential biographer of the last century, and Robert Gottlieb, an editor and writer who, according to his estimation, edited approximately 600-700 books. A synopsis of the film described the work as "reveal[ing] the work habits, peculiarities and professional joys of these two ferocious intellects [Caro and Gottlieb] at the culmination of a journey that has consumed both their lives and impacted generations of politicians, activists, writers, and readers."

Thomas Beller, of AIRMAIL, called the film a "love story" on multiple levels: between Caro and the work he does; between Caro and his wife; between Caro and his fellow researcher, Ina; between Gottlieb and his wife, between Gottlieb and his daughter, between the camera and New York City, as well as a love story between the reading audience and the two men who take pride in their work ethic and the quality of the work they produce.

In 1965 to 1966, Caro was a Nieman Fellow at Harvard, where he came up with the idea for his first book. The Power Broker, about New York urban planner and public official Robert Moses, was published in 1974 and won a Pulitzer Prize in 1975. It demonstrated how power, regardless of whose hands it is in, can affect the communities the powerful are supposed to serve. Barack Obama, the former President of the United States, described this book as one that "shaped the way" he thought about politics. Since then, Caro has planned five volumes of The Years of Lyndon Johnson, four of which are written. He is currently working on the last volume. As a testament to his influence, writers who are similar to him in style and research are called "Caro-esque."

Gottlieb is known for editing Joseph Heller's most famous novel, Catch-22, and also suggesting the title. He served as editor-in-chief of The New Yorker from 1987 to 1992 and editor-in-chief of Alfred A. Knopf and Simon & Schuster; he has also edited the works of Toni Morrison, John Cheever, Nora Ephron, John le Carré, and more.

