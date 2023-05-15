Dystopian futures have made for an interesting film genre worth exploring over the years. Post apocalyptic series like Silo and Black Knight are two of the more recent offerings, both delivering unique takes on what is a widely explored genre. None, however, has taken the path being carved out by director Michael Tyburski’s dystopian romantic comedy Turn Me On. The sci-fi comedy has wrapped principal photography and a first image has been released which teases love and romance in a world where it is not allowed.

Turn Me On is set to star The Diary of a Teenage Girl's Bel Powley and Maid's Nick Robinson. The film's first image, via Deadline, has the pair of them sprawled out on a bed, while starring into each other's eyes. The rom-com takes place in a reality where the inconvenience of human emotion has been eradicated by a government-imposed daily vitamin. The plot details read “Under the control of a pill that eradicates human emotion, a young couple skip their dose to discover love, joy, and sex for the first time, but they quickly come to realize they must also handle the emotional baggage that comes with it.”

Turn Me On will signal the second time director Tyburski and Film Constellation have collaborated. The first was his Sundance hit The Sound Of Silence, starring Peter Sarsgaard and Rashida Jones. When IFC Films grabbed the North American rights for the film's distribution in May last year, Tyburski expressed excitement at being able to team up on the project. “I’m so thrilled to be making this film and to also be bringing it to the big screen with the teams at Film Constellation and IFC Films — whom I’ve come to trust dearly, and I know will truly provide the perfect homes for this story,” the director said. Whether Turn Me On will end up becoming a dystopian classic remains to be seen, however, Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films, had revealed that Tyburski is the story's best bet saying, “Michael is a major talent. He has proven himself to be a gifted director with an original perspective both on the page and on the big screen. Turn Me On is a great next step for him, and we are thrilled he has come home to IFC Films for his next feature.”

Image via Universal Pictures

The Team Behind Turn Me On

Joining Powley and Robinson as part of the cast are Justin H.Min (Umbrella Academy), Emmy nominee D’Arcy Carden (Barry), Nesta Cooper (Cold Copy) and Griffin Newman (The Tick). Tyburski directs from a script is written by Angela Bourassa who is also serving as executive producer. The film is produced by Zareh Nalbandian, Toby Nalbandian, Gregory Schmidt and Sean Bradley. Check out the new image below: