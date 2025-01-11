Our emotions can be a burden, but even then, it is something we practically can't do without. The highs and lows of life are what keeps us ticking, and it is likely that a greater percentage of us wouldn't opt to numb our ability to feel permanently, if given the chance. In Turn Me On, an independent dystopian rom-com directed by Michael Tyburski, the central characters, Joy (Bel Powley) and William (Nick Robinson), choose to feel while living in a world where those who suppress their emotions seem to be living more fulfilling lives. Turn Me On premiered at the 2024 San Sebastián Film Festival and has now been made available to US audiences. A twisty trailer for the film has been released, offering a glimpse at a dark world where emotion is essentially outlawed.

"You're not you without us," a voice says from a TV commercial of a blue and white capsule that promises to set its users down a path of perfect contentment. Watching are young couples, Joy and William, who appear to have voluntarily signed up to join this secluded, community "paradise." Rather than commit to fulfilling its lofty promises, the twisted minds behind the program subject participants to provide daily feedback to the question "Are you content?" asked in a rather rhetorical manner. Joy plays along for a while before snapping out of the routine, letting all hell loose when she gives a negative response to the feedback which increasingly feels like a forced ritual.

Turn Me On will see Joy and William unlock a world of boundless emotions after they begin skipping the daily dosage of the sinister drug. But emotions are a double-edged sword — even more so in this dystopian setting. While they revel in the rapturous feelings of sex, love, and actually contentment, they must also find a way to handle sadness, anger and all of the baggage that comes with feeling. The back half of the trailer shows the consequences awaiting Joy, William, and all those who break the rules of the community by choosing to feel.

Who Are the Leads in 'Turn Me On'?

Turn Me On features quite an impressive call sheet. The leads Powley and Robinson, are faces that are becoming increasingly familiar. Powley is best recognized for her role as Minnie in Diary of a Teenage Girl, which won the Trophée Chopard at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. She has appeared recently in a couple of popular shows, including The Morning Show and Masters of the Air. She will next be seen in the black comedy period film, Savage House, alongside Claire Foy and Richard E. Grant. Robinson is known for playing the role of Zach in Jurassic World (2015) as well as for his roles in the romantic films, Everything Everything and Love, Simon.

Turn Me On's supporting cast includes Justin H.Min (Umbrella Academy), Emmy nominee D’Arcy Carden (Barry), Nesta Cooper (Cold Copy), and Griffin Newman (The Tick). The film's script was written by Angela Bourassa. Vertical released Turn Me On on VOD on January 10. Check out the trailer above.