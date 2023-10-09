One of TV's most legendary disasters, unseen for decades, is coming to YouTube. Turn-On, the surreal sketch comedy show that aired one episode, is being released in full by its co-creator George Schlatter. The Hollywood Reporter has the news that veteran producer Schlatter is releasing Turn-On's pilot and its never-aired second episode to the Clown Jewels vintage comedy channel on YouTube on October 9. Schlatter has also filmed new intros for the episodes, giving context on the times when the show was created, and behind-the-scenes information from the show's production.

Turn-On became famous — or infamous — upon its original (and only) airing on February 5, 1969. The premise of the show was that it was entirely written by a computer, and sketches took place in front of a stark white background. It featured brief animated interludes, rapid-fire editing, and subject matter that was at the time considered shocking and vulgar. Viewers did, indeed, find it shocking and vulgar, and upon its airing, TV station switchboards across the country lit up with fury — and one ABC affiliate, Cleveland's WEWS, actually cancelled it ten minutes into the pilot, replacing it with a black screen and organ music. The response was so vitriolic that ABC passed on a Norman Lear pilot shortly afterward, worrying that its adult content would provoke a similar response. The pilot was picked up by CBS instead, and it became All in the Family, one of the biggest TV hits of the '70s.

Who Was In 'Turn-On'?

Image via ABC

The show was created by Schlatter, a producer on the wildly successful '60s sketch show Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In, and Laugh-In writer Digby Wolfe. Featuring Teresa Graves (Get Christie Love!), Hamilton Camp (DuckTales), and Chuck McCann (The Heart is a Lonely Hunter) in its cast, the show also counted a young Albert Brooks among its writing staff. Much like Saturday Night Live, the show was to have a guest host who participated in the sketches; the first episode was hosted by comedy veteran Tim Conway, while the second episode was hosted by then-married couple Robert Culp (Columbo) and France Nuyen (The Joy Luck Club).

Turn-On will be released to YouTube on October 9. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the teaser for the YouTube release of Turn-On below.