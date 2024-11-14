In early 2024, Apple TV+ released the historical drama miniseries Manhunt, which followed the aftermath of President Abraham Lincoln's assassination. While most people know the name John Wilkes Booth and can identify him as Lincoln's assassin, Manhunt goes deeper than the history books, focusing on the less-recognized people who helped track down and capture Booth. For fans of this historical miniseries, there's a four-season AMC show that explores another key moment in American history and is a story that has not been told before.

Turn: Washington's Spies, created by Craig Silverstein, is set during the Revolutionary War in a town called Setauket, Long Island, when George Washington was just a General in the Continental Army. The show focuses on the formation of the first spy ring in America, The Culper Ring, which was formed by a group of childhood friends who collected intel about the British and reported directly to Washington. Just like Manhunt, Turn: Washington's Spies humanizes these characters and brings them to life with complex layers and interpersonal connections as they make sacrifices and summon the courage to take the biggest risks of their lives.

What Is 'Turn: Washington's Spies' About?

Turn: Washington's Spies centers around Abe Woodhull (Jamie Bell), a cabbage farmer who wants to live an uncomplicated life with his wife and child. That becomes very difficult. However, once the British take over Setauket, they don't make anyone's life easier. It's clear that Abe shares beliefs with the rebel American side, but his father, Judge Richard Woodhull (Kevin McNally), is a British loyalist who has become the liaison to the town and the occupying British.

This series isn't just a costume drama with epic battle scenes, though the show is visually beautiful. It has a lot of contemporary themes that still resonate with audiences today, like standing up for what is right and fighting for what you believe in, even when it's risky. Abe eventually turns and becomes a spy for the Americans, risking constant danger with Redcoats literally staying at his house. The threat of being captured and found out remains a constant tension throughout the series. The performances in Manhunt were praised by audiences and critics alike. Similarly, the characters and the performances in Turn: Washington's Spies make the show come alive.

Like 'Manhunt', The Cast Is Sensational in 'Turn: Washington's Spies'

Although Abe is considered the lead in the show, Turn: Washington's Spies does a great job rounding out its cast, giving a rich texture to the time period and showing the complexities of each character. Other members of the Culper Ring are Benjamin Talmadge (Seth Numrich), a stalwart solider and the catalyst for creating the spy ring; Caleb Brewster (Daniel Henshall), a rough around the edges thrill-seeker, and Anna Strong (Heather Lind), who is in mourning, but is determined to seek revenge. The performances of the core cast, especially when trying to maintain their cover, make the show great. The show's well-paced writing creates arcs for the characters that truly showcase each actor's range.

Abe goes from being a simple cabbage farmer to the lynchpin of the Culper Ring, and Bell transforms in such a believable way. Anna and Abe were romantic partners earlier in life but went on to marry other people. Their chemistry together is electric, adding tension to every scene between them. For example, in Season 1, Episode 8, Anna finally confronts Abe about why they never got married, and Abe, who is clearly hiding a deep-seated secret of his own, doesn't want to tell her. As the episode goes on, while Abe and Anna are undercover, the truth comes to light, eventually leading to them being more connected than ever.

Real-Life Historical Figures Are Brought to Life in 'Turn: Washington's Spies'

Image via AMC

Just like in Manhunt, where Lincoln was a main character, Turn: Washington's Spies has another famous president as a character, though technically George Washington wasn't President yet. Both shows humanize these iconic men beyond the two-dimensional paintings found in textbooks about them. Washington is played by Ian Kahn, who manages to make Washington a strong and smart leader, though vulnerable and flawed at times, with a witty and dry sense of humor.

The show would not be complete without a villain, and it's hard to find one more vile than John Simcoe, played with a chilling evil by Samuel Roukin. His soft, almost sing-songy voice is deeply unsettling, and his penchant for violence makes him more and more dangerous every season, including a pretty horrific torture season in Season 4. Audiences can't help but hate Simcoe, but Roukin's performance makes it impossible to look away and should be added to the list of worst TV villains.

Turn: Washington's Spies is at its best when the Culper Ring is in action. Watching these ordinary people develop spycraft methods, like creating ciphers, hanging petticoats on a drying line, or even using invisible ink on eggshells is fun. Their friendship and trust in each other are at the heart of the show, making it more than just a period drama. The beautiful cinematic visuals, the spy intrigue, and the wonderful performances make this show one to watch.

Turn: Washington's Spies is available to stream on AMC+ in the U.S.

