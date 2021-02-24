Let that dog cause as many shenanigans as he wants.

Disney has released a first look at the upcoming Turner & Hooch reboot, and we know one thing for sure: that is a very good doggo. The 1989 Tom Hanks comedy of the same name serves as the inspiration for this new Disney+ series, which stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, the son of Hanks' character from the original film. Turner is an ambitious and buttoned-up US Marshal who inherits a big, unruly dog who just happens to be the partner he sorely needs.

Matt Nix, the creator behind the addictive USA Network series Burn Notice, is the driving creative force behind this Turner & Hooch show as creator, executive producer, and writer. The show could fill a procedural hole on the Disney+ service, as most of the original series right now veer towards the kid-friendly or are heavily serialized like WandaVision. Could Turner & Hooch be Disney+’s version of Law & Order or Burn Notice?

Get a first look at Turner & Hooch below. The series premieres on Disney+ on July 16th and also stars Carra Patterson as Jessica Baxter, Scott’s brave, street-smart partner; Brandon Jay McLaren as Xavier Wilson, a cool, enigmatic marine-turned-US Marshal; Anthony Ruivivar as Chief James Mendez, Scott’s boss with a secret soft spot for Scott’s new dog, Hooch; Lyndsy Fonseca as Laura Turner, Scott’s sweet, animal-loving sister; Jeremy Maguire as Matthew Garland, Laura’s dog-loving son; and Vanessa Lengies as Erica Mouniere, the quirky head of the US Marshals dog training program. Five French Mastiffs also star as Hooch, Scott’s slobbery, loveable French Mastiff.

Here’s the official synopsis for Turner & Hooch:

When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs. “Turner & Hooch” stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name.

