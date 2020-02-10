‘Turner & Hooch’ Remake Series Starring Josh Peck Coming to Disney+

Disney+ has ordered 12 hour-long episodes based on the 1989 comedy Turner & Hooch, which starred Tom Hanks and Beasley the Dog as a police detective and the very large dog he inherits, respectively. Neither Hanks nor Beasley will return for the Disney+ series, for extremely different reasons. Instead, Josh Peck will take over the role of Scott Turner, in a series written and executive produced by The Gifted creator Matt Nix.

Variety, who reported the series order, writes that the official logline follows “an ambitious, buttoned-up U.S. Marshall who inherits a big unruly dog. He soon realizes the pet he didn’t want may be the partner he needs.”

Peck rose to fame alongside Drake Bell in the Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh, which ran for four seasons. Since then, he’s starred as the lead of Fox’s Grandfathered and guest-starred in series like The Mindy Project and Fuller House. Peck also has an extensive career as a voice actor, appearing in projects like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Lego Star Wars: All-Stars.

In addition to creating The Gifted, Nix—who signed an overall dead with 20th Century Fox, now under the Disney Umbrella—also co-created the short-lived procedural APB starring Justin Kirk. The producer’s most successful project is the spy-drama Burn Notice, which ran for seven seasons on the USA Network. Nix is joined on the Turner & Hooch remake by co-executive producer Josh Levy (Bones).

