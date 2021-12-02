Disney+ has cancelled the series Turner & Hooch after one season. The show acted as a legacy sequel to the 1989 film of the same name. The show’s cast featured Josh Peck (Drake & Josh) as U.S. Marshal Scott Turner Jr, son of the original Scott Turner (Tom Hanks), who was revealed to have died. The cast also included Carra Patterson, Reginald VelJohnson, Lyndsy Fonseca, Vanessa Lengies, Brandon Jay McLaren, and Anthony Ruivivar.

The cast seems to have little hope for the series as well. In an interview with ComicBook.com, VelJohnson stated, "Well, as far as I know, they're trying to sell it to another network or something like that. That's what I heard." He added, "But as of now, it's not going to be picked up, I don't think.” Just days before the announcement McLaren hinted at the cancelation when retweeting a fan when asked about Season 2. “Don’t hold your breath.” He wrote, “You’ll die.”

In his interview with Collider earlier this year, VelJohnson talked about getting to return to the franchise. "It was nice to know that they wanted me to be involved in this. I was so blessed to have the opportunity to be in this with the other actors. I was humbled by the experience, I really was." VelJohnson continued:

"But to come back and do it again on this TV show was a whole different experience for me and a whole different attitude. Working with the new actors who elevated this to the experience that it was, was very special for me. I really appreciate them having me involved in this. I know the other actors are gonna be superstars when this comes on, and I was happy to be a part of it, really."

The series was written by Matt Nix, who also serves as executive producer alongside Josh Levy. All episodes are now available for streaming exclusively on Disney+.

