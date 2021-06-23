Disney has released the first trailer for its upcoming Turner & Hooch reboot series, which will stream on Disney+ this summer. The upcoming series is based on the Tom Hanks movie of the same name from 1989, which was essentially a buddy cop film where Hanks has to partner up with a boisterous dog in order to find a killer.

The series is set to continue the story of the original. It stars Josh Peck as Scott, the son of Hanks' character in the original, the Turner part of Turner & Hooch. When Scott inherits a large dog named Hooch from his late father, he'll slowly realize he has a new partner for life, and possibly also a useful police partner. The show is created by Matt Nix, who also writes executive produces Turner & Hooch. McG is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. Michael Horowitz, Robert Duncan McNeill, and Mary Viola also serve as executive producers, while Josh Levy serves as co-executive producer.

The trailer mostly serves to connect the series to the legacy of the movie, by showing how the new Turner meets the new Hooch, while teasing some of the hilarious buddy cop elements we can expect from the reboot series.

The series also stars Carra Patterson, Brandon Jay McLaren, Anthony Ruivivar, Lyndsy Fonseca, Jeremy Maguire, Becca Tobin, and Vanessa Lengies. Reginald VelJohnson reprises his role as Mayor David Sutton. Five French Mastiffs also star as Hooch, the true star of the show.

Turner & Hooch debuts Wednesday, July 21 on Disney+. Watch the trailer below:

"When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs. “Turner & Hooch” stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name."

