As June 20, 2023, began winding down, the world of movies was hit by devastating news. The cable channel Turner Classic Movies, which is now owned by WarnerDiscovery (like its sister companies Warner Bros. and Warner Bros. Television,) had been hit with extensive layoffs. These layoffs included the vice president of studio production Anne Wilson, senior vice president of programming and content strategy Charles Tabesh, and TCM Enterprise vice president Genevieve McGillicuddy. Just a day earlier, TCM general manager Pola Chagnon left Turner Classic Movies after a lengthy stint at the company stretching on for over 25 years.

Rather than having a group of people dedicated to overseeing the specialized programming of Turner Classic Movies, the network will now be overseen by Michael Ouweleen, who already functions as the president of WarnerDiscovery cable channels Adult Swim and Cartoon Network, among others. Needless to say, this development is incredibly devastating. As pointed out by Maureen Lee Lenker on Twitter, it isn’t just a betrayal of all previous rhetoric put out by WarnerDiscovery CEO David Zazlav on the future of TCM. It’s also an indescribable loss for film archiving and the medium of cinema itself. TCM as an institution means something… and it’s criminal that WarnerDiscovery brass would show the channel and its dedicated team this much disrespect.

RELATED: Is Warner Bros. Discovery Innovating Its Way Off a Cliff?

Why Is Turner Classic Movies So Important?

Image via Warner Bros.

Turner Classic Movies began airing on April 14, 1994. A commercial-free destination for watching movies on cable, it was originally one of several cable channels started up by Ted Turner. Over the years, though, Turner Classic Movies would develop an identity that made it essential for film lovers across the globe. For one thing, the programming of TCM emphasized airing obscure titles that viewers might not be able to see anywhere else. This network could be a great place for younger budding film geeks to get exposed to lesser-known titles without any commercials around to interrupt these cinematic narratives.

The carefully curated schedules of programming were incredibly important, but arguably even more urgent to the existence of Turner Classic Movies is its film preservation efforts. For decades now, Turner Classic Movies has spent millions every year preserving ancient films and restoring them to their former glory. Watch a documentary like Dawson City: Frozen Time and you’ll realize how much of cinema’s history we’ve already lost due to poor projecting materials and negligence. Turner Classic Movies has spent so many years trying to prevent that outcome for countless motion pictures. It’s staggering to consider just how many films have been saved by their efforts.

Best of all, Turner Classic Movies was a place where movies of all kinds could find a home. TCM was dedicated to a wide array of classic cinema, from formative pieces of American filmmaking (Casablanca, The Best Years of Our Lives, Bringing Up Baby, etc.) to notable pieces of world cinema that you couldn't find easily on other cable channels. However, the introduction of the TCM Underground night block in 2006 suddenly opened up a whole new area of filmmaking for this network to emphasize. TCM Underground was home to all kinds of obscure midnight and cult movies, with all kinds of delightfully obscure and schlocky titles showing up on the programming block during its time on the air. Turner Classic Movies was a place that could air both Akira Kurosawa movies and Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! This variety allowed it to reflect how wonderfully varied the art of cinema is. This is a medium where anything is possible and the eclectic programming of TCM encapsulated that beautifully.

On top of all that, Turner Classic Movies exuded a wonderful atmosphere that radiated a love for movies. Look no further for vivid evidence of this than the network’s iconic annual montages dedicated to notable artists in the film industry that had been lost in the preceding year. Always set to a perfectly chosen tune and making use of such poignant footage of cinema legends, these montages were a microcosm of the importance of TCM. They allowed viewers of today a concise location to appreciate the art of the past. Unfortunately, the studio executives of the modern world don't seem to have the same respect for the likes of “film preservation” or “tradition.”

Why Is Gutting TCM a Dangerous Approach?

Image via Janus Films

The strides WarnerDiscovery CEO David Zaslav has made toward becoming a movie mogul feel hollow considering his treatment of beloved institutions like TCM. After years of being a reality TV head honcho in his leadership position at Discovery Communications (which ensured he was overseeing Dirty Jobs and Naked and Afraid, among other reality programs), the WarnerDiscovery merger suddenly put Zaslav in charge of one of the biggest movie studios on the planet. Ever since then, he's moved mountains to seemingly look the part of a powerful movie studios mogul, like classic figures like Jack Warner or Louis B. Mayer. As noted by Los Angeles Magazine, Zaslav even bought a lavish Beverly Hills home that used to belong to Robert Evans, the former head of Paramount Pictures.

Zaslav showed up to the 2023 iteration of the Turner Classic Movies film festival to chat it up with the likes of Steven Spielberg and Paul Thomas Anderson about classic movies. Of course, it takes more than just expensive houses and film festival appearances to make one a supporter of cinema as an art form. For one thing, it helps to be producing new films, not shelving them as Zaslav’s regime did with Batgirl. For another, you need to put your money where your mouth is and support institutions like TCM that preserve cinema’s past.

Zaslav’s actions as the head of WarnerDiscovery make it apparent that there is no love for movies informing his behavior. This CEO seems to want the power and influence that comes with going to Oscar parties or rubbing shoulders with big directors. What Zaslav has no respect for, though, is the art that makes those events and artists possible in the first place. In her tweets about the destruction of Turner Classic Movies, Lenker, in addition to amusingly observing that Zaslav has publicly fumbled in even realizing what movies Warner Bros. releases, aptly summed up his dangerous behavior by noting that Zaslav “likes playing studio boss and surrounding himself with the symbols of those who came before him who had more knowledge and intellect about art and movie-making in their little finger than he does in his entire being.”

Zaslav’s mandate for WarnerDiscovery to put short-term financial gains and tax write-offs above all else has already destroyed key parts of the company. However, his blatant disregard for TCM and deceitful behavior towards the people in charge of these institutions (who, per Lenker's tweets, were confident Zaslav's pro-Turner Classic Movies rhetoric at the start of 2023 indicated the long-term safety of their jobs) is the most shameful part of his tenure running this company. David Zaslav seems to want to be an old-school movie studio mogul so badly. However, the gutting of TCM under his watch seems to cement his disdain for cinema as a medium of fruitful artistic expression.

Why Is Preserving TCM So Important?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Thankfully, the news of Zaslav and his cronies gutting Turner Classic Movies didn’t fly under the radar. The grave impact of this development inspired a trio of iconic filmmakers (Martin Scorsese, Spielberg, and Anderson) to schedule a call with Zaslav to talk about Turner Classic Movies just 24 hours after the news broke. Afterward, the trio of filmmaking legends issued a statement noting that they all felt the conversations with Zaslav had gone positively and that this CEO had big plans for Turner Classic Movies in the future.

It's good to see these high-profile figures stepping in to help, though frankly, even after their statements about their talks with Zaslav, it's doubtful even they'll be able to change the bleak direction Turner Classic Movies is heading in. Back in late 2018, the previous owner of the Warner Entertainment properties, AT&T, opted to shut down the streaming service FilmStruck (which focused on classic cinema) to make way for HBO Max. Big directors also stepped in then to plead with AT&T brass about how important this streamer was for cinema, yet the company didn't listen. Turner Classic Movies is even more important and a greatly established institution compared to FilmStruck. However, the corporate greed that ensured executives ignored pleas for sanity in 2018 will likely endure here, ditto Zaslav’s apparent tendency to tell people one reassuring thing and then act in a totally different and destructive manner.

Once again, it is best to turn to the words of smart smarter folks when it comes to emphasizing the tragedy unfolding with the gutting of Turner Classic Movies. In a series of tweets about these horrors, author Mark Harris remarked that “Turner Classic Movies, by cost, is a TINY part of the WBD empire; by impact, however, it is huge. Its existence amounts to a statement that Warner Bros honors not only its own 100-year history but that of many studios, since over the years, the Warner Bros. library has grown to include 100s of movies from other studios… there is no equivalent at other studios.” Turner Classic Movies is an outfit that has left an indelible mark on cinema thanks to the folks running it, but those very souls are now deemed expendable by WarnerDiscovery leaders like David Zaslav.

Only time will tell what the future holds for TCM, though, given Zaslav’s commitment to troubling ideas of how to handle the Warner entertainment divisions and its various projects, it’s doubtful this gutting will be reversed anytime soon. Worrisome reports on social media about the last few months of Turner Classic Movies programming shifting focusing exclusively to promoting old Warner Bros. movies (rather than airing films from all studios) and the diminished presence of Turner Classic Movies on the Max app only compound worries about what Warner Bros. Discovery will do to this institution next. The future looks perilous for the art of film preservation and, as pointed out by Harris, the potential relationships Warner Bros. can develop with high-profile talent. The ripple effects are endless when it comes to the harm being inflicted on Turner Classic Movies and the firing of its leadership.

The mind reels to comprehend how this will impact the access of classic cinema to future generations of film buffs. People from all over the globe with any interest in movies should be getting more and more tools to connect to cinema’s widely varied past. Those tools and the preservation of older movies should be handled by the kind of talented folks who’ve just lost their jobs at Turner Classic Movies. Unfortunately, a new generation of film geeks and all ages of cinema aficionados are now seeing their access to the past is once again restricted by greedy billionaires. Even by the standards of David Zaslav’s egregious list of incompetent actions as the head of WarnerDiscovery, the gutting of the staff behind TCM is one of his most wicked and devastating maneuvers.