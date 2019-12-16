‘Turner & Hooch’ Series on the Way for Disney+

0

Capitalizing on a hot property, Disney+ is jumping back thirty years to resurrect Turner & Hooch as a new series, Variety is reporting. And a resurrection is necessary, if you remember how that movie ended for its titular canine.

The original 1989 film starred Tom Hanks as a police investigator who takes in a Dogue de Bordeaux (a French Mastiff, as we’d call it), formerly belonging to a murder victim. Hanks is Scott Turner. His new unwanted roommate (and sort of partner) is Hooch. This mongrel is a wrecking ball in Turner’s life, but there’s no place else for the dog to go. Soon, however, Turner realizes that Hooch may be more valuable than he initially thought.

Writing and executive producing the series will be Matt Nix, who filled those same roles on The Gifted and Burn Notice. According to the report, he’s got an overall deal with studio behind the project, 20th Century Fox TV.

We’ll see what, if anything, this new series will have in common with the original film, which also starred Mare Winningham, Scott Paulin, Reginald VelJohnson, J.C. Quinn, and Craig T. Nelson. The strength of the film was twofold: its odd couple pairing of Hanks and that beast of a dog— which made for big laughs—and that aforementioned climax, leaving most viewers in tears. Maintaining such a gamut of emotions will be a tall order. Finding an audience could be another. If this thing has any semblance of a police procedural, it may turn younger viewers away.

But family-friendly content is what the new streaming service is after. It’s found a massive hit in The Mandalorian, and still on the way are a pair of Avengers spin-offs: Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, and WandaVision, with Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. Turner & Hooch isn’t exactly at the forefront of the public consciousness at the moment, but perhaps Disney can spin it into a hit.