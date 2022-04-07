Collider is excited to partner with Disney and Pixar to reveal the details of the home release for their latest animated film, Turning Red. The animated feature film is coming to Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD next month, so keep an eye out if you are not a Disney+ subscriber or want to own the film just because you can, particularly for the bonus features that are set to come with the physical release of the coming-of-age film.

Following thirteen-year-old Meilin Lee (Rosalie Chiang) as she tries to live a normal life with her boyband-loving best friends after discovering she can transform into a giant red panda when upset, Turning Red original premiered on Disney+ back in March, after forgoing a theatrical release. The film received much love online, particularly for its realistic depiction of life as a teenage girl, and now the physical release comes with even more entertaining bonus features. As part of its exclusive content, the Blu-ray and DVD of the film come with traditional features like audio commentary, behind the scenes clips, and deleted scenes, but also some featurettes that reflect the movie’s spirit and upbeat feel. The bonus content will also reveal how 4*TOWN, the boyband Mei and her friends are obsessed with, came to life, as well as how Mei's animation differs from other characters.

Turning Red was met with immense critical acclaim, even though its straight-to-Disney+ premiere didn’t please the Pixar team. The movie is directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi, who made her feature film directorial debut after helming the universally acclaimed short film Bao. She is featured on the film's audio commentary, as well as on the "Life of a Shot" featurette, and the introduction to the film's deleted scenes.

Turning Red, also featuring the voices of Sandra Oh, Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Hyein Park, will be released on digital on April 26. The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD editions hit shelves on May 3. Check out the full list of bonus content, as well as the Target exclusive artwork, below:

Bonus Features

Audio Commentary: View the film with audio commentary by director Domee Shi, producer Lindsey Collins, and director of photography Mahyar Abousaeedi.

View the film with audio commentary by director Domee Shi, producer Lindsey Collins, and director of photography Mahyar Abousaeedi. Life of a Shot: Domee Shi and members of the crew describe the many-layered process and artistry involved in creating the hilarious Red Peony scene – from observing red pandas in a zoo to creating a storyboard to finalizing the animation and background lighting.

Domee Shi and members of the crew describe the many-layered process and artistry involved in creating the hilarious Red Peony scene – from observing red pandas in a zoo to creating a storyboard to finalizing the animation and background lighting. Build Your Own Boy Band: Step backstage to learn how 4*TOWN came to animated life. From creating each band member’s persona to writing and producing the songs to fine-tuning the details of their stadium performance, the filmmakers reveal how they designed the ultimate boy band.

Step backstage to learn how 4*TOWN came to animated life. From creating each band member’s persona to writing and producing the songs to fine-tuning the details of their stadium performance, the filmmakers reveal how they designed the ultimate boy band. Ani-Mei-Tion: Because Mei’s heightened emotionality is central to the story, it was important that her look and movement reflect that energy. Learn how Domee Shi led the animation team to incorporate hints of expressive anime to create Mei’s lovable, dynamic character.

Deleted Scenes

Introduction : Director Domee Shi introduces scenes not included in the final version of Turning Red.

Director Domee Shi introduces scenes not included in the final version of Turning Red. Intro Meilin: In this alternate opening, Ming and young Mei have their portrait taken in a studio…but Ming has her own specific vision for the photo.

Taming The Panda: Under her mother’s guidance, Mei learns techniques to control her ability to magically turn into a red panda...to varying degrees of success.

The Debate: Mei runs for class president against frenemy Tyler, and the speeches get a little out of hand.

Fei And Christina Hang: Mei (formerly Fei) shares a banana split while having a heart-to-heart with Aunt Christina.

4*TOWN Dilemma: Mei scores tickets to her dream concert, but her strict mother won’t let her out of the house. What will she do?

Roping In Leo: Pleading with Leo for help with getting out of trouble, Mei learns a couple of his closely guarded secrets.

Easter Egg: Robutton Deleted Scene: An alternate ending in which Mei, finding herself sitting next to her 4*TOWN dream-idol Robaire on a flight to California, has some feelings.

Image via Disney/Pixar

Image via Disney/Pixar

Here's the Turning Red 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray/DVD artwork.

