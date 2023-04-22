In news that will certainly delight 4*Townies out there, a new look at the 4*Town-centered manga was unveiled, following the previous announcement that Disney and Pixar's Turning Red will be receiving a manga treatment that will put the animated film's fictional boy band in the spotlight. According to Viz Media, the manga titled 4*Town 4*Real: The Manga will give fans a close look at how "Canada's greatest boy band spend the day leading up to their epic Toronto concert," which fans may recognize as the concert Mei and her friends are so excited about that they are willing to take even the somehow dangerous route. And to amplify the excitement of viewers who can't wait to get their hands on the manga spin-off, Viz has released a free preview, showing the four boys of 4*Town as they get ready for the fictional concert to remember.

Turning Red is in a league of its own. It has managed to capture the hearts of viewers since it premiered in 2022, thanks to its heartfelt and brave depiction of generational trauma, parental pressure, and growing up. Though the animated feature has been dubbed controversial by parents who found the film "inappropriate" for exploring its lead character's sexuality, it also stood out from the rest—and all for the right reasons—for unapologetically portraying its characters as actual middle school girls; that, of course, includes young girls going innocently crazy for their favorite boy bands. In the film's case, it's the 4*Town. The popular boy band in the world of Mei (Rosalie Chiang) consists of five members including Aaron Z. (Josh Levi), Aaron T. (Topher Ngo), Robaire (Jordan Fisher), Jesse (Finneas O’Connell), and Tae Young (Grayson Villanueva). Their hit songs include "Nobody Like U," "U Know What's Up," and "1 True Love," written by Jesse's voice, Finneas, and her sister Billie Eilish.

A story focusing on Mei's music obsession, here's how Viz Media and Disney described the upcoming manga:

"4*Townies are hyped to see 4*Town performing their favorite hits live, but how will Canada's greatest boy band spend the day leading up to their epic Toronto concert? Hang with Robaire, Jesse, Tae Young, Aaron T, and Aaron Z as they enjoy a rare break in their busy schedules! Jesse and Tae Young embrace their artistic side and visit a ceramics museum, Aaron T gets his fashion on at the mall, and Aaron Z and Robaire stay in the dance studio to master their moves before the sold-out show. Only the realest fans deserve to get this up close and personal with Tween Beat Magazine's Hottest Band of the Year!"

4*Town Joins the List of Fictional Bands Fans Wish Were Real

TV and films have had their fair share of fictional bands and musicians, including the likes of Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem (The Muppet Show), Sex Bob-Omb (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), Stillwater (Almost Famous), and even Ashley O from Black Mirror. Much like Turning Red, 4*Town excelled in their own right, owing to their musical style, which is in reference to 90s and early 2000s boy bands, such as NSYNC and The Backstreet Boys.

