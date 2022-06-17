Fans can now rejoice with excitement as the beloved Pixar comedy, Turning Red, is receiving a spinoff in the form of a manga which is set for a 2023 release by Viz Media.

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red: 4*Town 4*Real: The Manga will be produced by publisher Viz Media and will feature artwork by KAlfee with a story written by Dirchansky, according to Variety. The comic will center on the fictitious band, 4*Town, and its members Robaire, Jesse, Tae Young, Aaron T, and Aaron Z during their free time from their busy careers.

The fictitious band featured in the movie was one of the biggest highlights for many viewers drawing similarity to the hype around real-life music groups such as The Backstreet Boys and BTS. Singer and songwriter Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell wrote three songs for the fictitious band with hits such as Nobody Like U, 1 True Love, and U Know What's Up.

RELATED: How 'Encanto' and 'Turning Red' Usher in a New Age of Happy Endings

Turning Red released earlier this year to critical acclaim with critics praising the film for its humor, stunning animation, and heartfelt story. The film currently stands at a 94% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes with a 72% audience rating. The film's acclaim can be reflected by its popularity on the internet with various internet memes and the song, Nobody Like U, achieving 120 million views on YouTube. Now with the upcoming release of the manga, fans of the film have another reason to be turning red next year.

Here's the official synopsis of the comic:

“4*Townies are hyped to see 4*Town performing their favorite hits live, but how will Canada’s greatest boy band spend the day leading up to their epic Toronto concert? Hang with Robaire, Jesse, Tae Young, Aaron T, and Aaron Z as they enjoy a rare break in their busy schedules! Jesse and Tae Young embrace their artistic side and visit a ceramics museum, Aaron T gets his fashion on at the mall, and Aaron Z and Robaire stay in the dance studio to master their moves before the sold-out show. Only the realest fans deserve to get this up close and personal with Tween Beat Magazine’s Hottest Band of the Year!”

Turning Red is directed by Domee Shi and features the voice talents of Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Hyein Park, Wai Ching Ho, and Orion Lee. The film is available to stream on Disney Plus.

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red: 4*Town 4*Real: The Manga will be released in 2023.