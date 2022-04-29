Pixar’s latest film, Turning Red, deals with a lot of things — growing up, maturing, and learning to get along with your own parents. But one of the most popular aspects of the film was the inclusion of the fictional boyband 4*TOWN, a throwback to every millennial’s favorite early 2000s music acts. And fans of the film are in luck: one of the special features on the Turning Red physical release is an alternate ending involving Meilin (Rosalie Chiang) and one of of her 4*TOWN crushes, and Collider is excited to premiere new images from the unseen ending, available only on the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray versions of the film, out in stores on May 3.

In the scene, which exists only in storyboards, Mei is on her way to California, and director Domee Shi says that the intention was to have her 4*TOWN idol, Robaire (Jordan Fisher) sit next to her on the plane there, to give Mei one last moment of “going panda”, so to speak. Mei, as every boy band obsessed teenage girl is wont to do, has a small freak-out when her idol sits next to her, only to have him recognize her as “Panda Girl”, which ends in a rather awkward moment when he says he’s a big fan and Mei loses her cool, leaving a giant, panda-shaped dent in the very expensive plane.

The only way to access the scene, however, is to find the secret “robutton” hidden in the film’s deleted scenes menu. Amongst the many deleted scenes, including “Intro Meilin” and “Taming the Panda”, viewers can scroll to the right and directly into the Toronto skyline behind the list, where a special star-shaped button will pop up, giving fans access to the alternate ending. This feature is not available on digital versions of the film, so if you want to see Mei’s final freak out, be sure to pick up a Blu-ray of the film next week.

Image via Disney

Following the story of young Meilin Lee, a young girl who turns into a giant red panda when stressed, the film was a runaway success with Disney fans everywhere, featuring a soundtrack by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, the latter of whom also voices a member of 4*TOWN. Also featuring the voices of Sandra Oh, Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Hyein Park, the film is available to stream now on Disney+, though superfans may still want to get their hands on the physical release, which includes six deleted scenes, audio commentary from Domee Shi, and a number of bonus featurettes.

The 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray editions of Turning Red hit shelves on May 3. Check out more images from the easter egg ending below:

