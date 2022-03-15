Throughout its esteemed history as a producer of feature-length animated storytelling, PIXAR Animation Studios has delivered several masterpieces and consistently pushed the bar higher in terms of computer-animation technology. However, even the most ardent fans of this outfit would be the first to admit that the studio can also often get too reliant on the storytelling format of a mismatched duo going on some kind of road trip to solve a problem related to interior foils. Established in the inaugural PIXAR movie Toy Story, this isn't just evident in classic titles from the studio but also some of its most recent output, like Onward and Luca.

Among the many ways Turning Red entertainingly subverts PIXAR norms is how it eschews this storytelling mold. The unlikely buddy duo motif has been tossed aside in giving screenwriters Domee Shi and Julia Cho (the former of whom also directs) more elbow room to deliver complicated and unique depictions of meaningful friendships.

This includes the basic fact that Turning Red protagonist Meilin "Mei" Lee (Rosalie Chiang) doesn’t have a single best buddy like Mike Wazowski or Mater by her side. Instead, she’s got a trio of pals in the form of Miriam (Ava Morse), Priya (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), and Abby (Hyein Park). It’s a detail that allows Mei’s social life to feel immediately different from other PIXAR protagonists while also allowing the film to follow in the footsteps of another mold of cinematic storytelling.

Turning Red follows in the proud tradition of Mean Girls, Lady Bird, and Clueless, among many others, in being a movie with a middle school/high school female protagonist who has a circle of primarily female (peppered with the occasional male) friends. Not only does this put Turning Red into great cinematic company, but it also, like many of those earlier films, allows the movie to serve as a subtle refutation of societal stereotypes that women are inherently incapable of getting along. Ladies in Turning Red and other films with similar protagonists can have conflicts with one another, but Meilin’s friend group is one of many ways that films posit the reality that women are not in a 24/7 competition with one another. This would be a bit harder to counter if Turning Red followed the traditional mismatched buddy duo motif of earlier PIXAR titles.

The friendliness between the women pals of Turning Red speaks to another way this PIXAR production differentiates itself from the likes of Toy Story and Monsters Inc. In explaining why the original Toy Story didn’t have big musical numbers like traditional Disney movies, screenwriter Joss Whedon said to Entertainment Weekly (via Yahoo! Finance) that tunes wouldn’t work here because the film was “about people who won’t admit what they want, much less sing about it…Buddy movies are about sublimating, punching an arm, 'I hate you.' It's not about open emotion." Going this route was the perfect move for the very first Buzz and Woody adventure, but it’s not the only way to depict a dynamic between friends.

Turning Red shows an alternate and equally viable dynamic by depicting an open line of communication between Mei and her pals, especially when she begins turning into a red panda. Rather than dragging out Mei keeping her red panda side a secret from Miriam and friends the entire movie, Mei quickly opens up about her dilemma to the people she’s closest with. This results in her friends openly expressing their affection for Mei, which proves to be such an important detail that Mei begins thinking of her supportive chums to quell instances of her red panda side exploding out. Rather than “punching an arm,” the friends in Turning Red engage in open and supportive communication.

Unlike Finding Nemo leads Marlin and Dory or Cars protagonists Lightning McQueen and Mater, Mei and her pals are all already friends once Turning Red begins. This movie isn’t about two people gradually becoming pals throughout a 100-minute story, but instead, the ups and downs groups of friends go through whenever puberty rears its head. Centering its story around a pre-established friendship doesn’t suck all the conflict out of Turning Red. Instead, it just delivers a new road for conflict to enter the story, as Mei’s red panda transformations begin to make her think whether she should value her parent’s expectations or her longstanding friends more.

As for the road trip aspect of the recurring PIXAR plot mold, Turning Red is not at all about traveling to faraway locales. This movie starts in Toronto, Canada, and ends there, with the whole plot taking place in various locations across this city ranging from a convenience store to Mei’s middle school. In fact, in an extra subversion of this norm, outsider characters, namely Mei’s grandma and aunts from Florida or the boy band 4*Town, are the ones who come to Toronto rather than Mei having to go to them. Even a séance to rid Mei of her red panda, an event that could conceivably require some traveling to a perfect location, takes place in her parent’s workspace.

Restricting the plot to just a single city allows the focus of Turning Red to remain on the characters rather than a barrage of new environments. Meanwhile, the consistent backdrops allow Mei’s sudden fits of turning into a red panda to have an extra-large impact. The earliest scenes of this movie establish a sense of visual normalcy for Mei’s world that amusingly juxtaposes with the eventual gigantic critter that wanders around these domains. This isn’t a road trip movie like Luca, or a sheltered person who has to travel long distances to discover unusual things like Finding Nemo. Instead, Turning Red is about the unusual intruding on an established reality that the protagonist is uncertain about losing.

This quality speaks to how Turning Red can capture the fascinating character details of earlier PIXAR road movies while keeping its scope more restrained. This is mirrored in how Shi and Cho’s script translates the tendency of PIXAR’s mismatched buddy films into a singular being, the character of Mei. Though Mei doesn’t have a lone best friend that she engages in a love/hate rapport with, those same complicated emotions are directed inward once her “perfect” life gets upended by her tendency to transform into a giant red panda. The duality of classic PIXAR buddy movies is still here in Turning Red; it’s just appearing in a creative way that better serves this movie’s primary thematic objections.

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with doing a mismatched buddy duo movie. PIXAR Animation Studios has often utilized this form to a fascinating degree and even used this mold for subversive purposes in the past for projects like Coco. Just as this storytelling format is not inherently flawed, though, so too is the tendency to deviate it. The finer character and storytelling details of Turning Red, whether intentionally or not, depart from key narrative norms of PIXAR’s works and is a richer motion picture for it. This feat shows that a PIXAR movie doesn’t need to send an oddball pair of characters on a road trip to make a successful feature. As Turning Red shows, going down unexpected narrative roads and embracing encouraging friendships can also get that job done.

