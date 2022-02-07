From Disney and Pixar and directed by Domee Shi (who made the short Bao), the animated feature Turning Red tells the story of Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), a 13-year-old who’s equal parts confident and dorky, loyal to her group of friends, and a major fan of boy band 4*Town. As overbearing mother (voiced by Sandra Oh) who just wants her to be perfect (no pressure there!) added to the typical anxieties of puberty make for an interesting combination when Mei suddenly and very unexpectedly turns into a giant red panda.

During an early preview, where we got to see nearly 30 minutes of the film to get a sense of its unique look and tone and delightful characters, Collider got the opportunity to chat with Shi, producer Lindsey Collins, production designer Rona Liu, animation supervisors Patty Kihm and Aaron Hartline, and visual effects supervisor Danielle Feinberg. The work the creative team has put into bringing Shi’s vision to life and their passion for the story was clearly apparent, in hearing them talk about what they’re most excited about with Turning Red, representing an all-female leadership team, what remained the same from day one, notable character changes, the hurdles they had to overcome, and which supporting character they’d love to see get a Disney+ series.

Collider: I loved the little bit that we got to see of the movie. I can’t wait to see more of it. I love everything about this character and this world. You guys have been working on this for a while now, as is the case with any animated movie, and there seem to be so many cool things about this story and your leading character. What are you each most excited about with this finally coming out, knowing that people are going to be introduced to this character and this world?

DOMEE SHI: I’m most excited about surprising people. I think people are gonna go in with this expectation of, “Oh, it’s just gonna be a cute movie about this cute teenage girl that turns into a cute panda,” but then we’re gonna surprise him. We’re gonna punch them in the face with, “No, it’s about puberty. It’s about your relationship with your body and your mom and the intergenerational traumas that come with that.” I’m really excited to subvert people’s expectations.

LINDSEY COLLINS: I think we’re excited about the idea of people seeing it and being like, “Whoa, that felt so different.” That’s always how we felt internally about it, so the hope is that the world feels the same way. You live with these things for four years, and if you’re still getting a laugh and a response from the crew, then that’s always a good sign. Usually, they’re so over it, by the time it’s out in the world. But the fact that we were able to even get all of that reaction from our crew when we shared it with them in its final form, I’m just excited for the world to hopefully react the same way.

RONA LIU: I’m really excited to see that we have a story about girls hitting puberty and this age group, when girls are going gaga over boy bands, and their struggle growing up, with their friends and their family. I’m just really excited because I feel like this movie is fun, fresh and unexpected, and I haven’t seen a lot out of those lately. I’m just waiting for this film to dominate Disney+. I’m really excited for people to find that they really relate to this film, boys and girls. Puberty is a universal thing, with this feeling of having mixed emotions and this other side that is strange and new, to both you and your family. I feel like everybody can relate and go, “Yeah, that’s me. I love myself and I love my family, despite everything.”

AARON HARTLINE: I’m excited for people to see this brand-new story. I feel like it’s different from other Pixar films. It’s just a really unique point of view. Domee has a really strong voice, as a director, and she knew exactly what she wanted, from the get-go. Within the first five minutes, you’ll know you’re up for something different.

PATTY KIHM: It’s very bold, very in your face, and unfiltered. It’s exactly Mei. She just says it, and that’s very true of that age. It’s a tween girl who has all of this energy, and it comes out. The tone of the film and the personality of the film, all the way through, carries that energy.

DANIELLE FEINBERG: I think this movie is maybe the funniest movie I’ve ever worked on [at Pixar]. I think it’s gonna bring some joy into the world, no matter what. To me, it feels like such a fresh, different movie, in terms of Domee’s voice and her vision and the look of the film. Hopefully, it’ll be really fun for people. It’s a pretty wild ride, in the end. All of that is really exciting.

Image via Disney



RELATED: 'Turning Red': Everything We Know So Far About the New Disney Pixar Movie

Domee and Lindsey, what does it mean to you guys that this film represents and is the result of an all-female leadership team? Aside from wondering why it took so long, what is it like to be able to say that?

SHI: Oh, man! It still hasn’t hit me yet. It’s amazing to be part of history, and it feels really encouraging that we’re just gonna be one of many, many more female-led projects to come from Disney and Pixar. I just feel so lucky that I was able to work on a majority female-led film. It’s so rare. I’m almost spoiled by it, being at Pixar and seeing awesome women, every day, in leadership positions. I’ll like go down to L.A. for another meeting, and I’ll suddenly be hit with, “Oh yeah, this is what the world is like.”

COLLINS: For me, it was about being given permission to just be super blunt and honest and bold in the choices. We didn’t second guess ourselves as much because there was so much commonality of experience, especially given what the story’s about. Everybody was like, “Oh yeah, that totally happened to me,” or “Oh my God, let me tell you my story of when I went to school and was mortified by something that happened.” As a result, we were able to protect Domee’s initial vision for the movie and really encourage it, internally. By the time we were bringing it to the studio, we hadn’t already second guessed ourselves. I think it shows up on the screen, in its boldness and new tone.

Rona and Patty, you each worked with Domee on the Bao short. What did you learn about working with her from that experience, and how did that evolve on this?

LIU: I would say that one of the biggest changes, in going from a short film to a feature film, is the timeline and crew size. With Bao, Domee had storyboarded everything before production started, so nothing was changing. With [Turning Red], we have story and art and lighting, and everything is moving all at once. Changes were happening until the very end. It takes a lot of collaboration, and it takes a lot of respect and trust, between everybody on the team. I feel like that is the major difference. The really awesome thing is that Domee and I had those nine months on Bao to really develop our working relationship, our friendship and our aesthetics. Luckily, coming onto Turning Red, so many times, we felt like we could read each other’s minds. Decisions were a lot faster and a lot easier because we trusted each other and that trust trickles down to the rest of the crew. They would then, in turn, trust me and trust Domee. It just made for a much more collaborative experience.

KIHM: Domee has a really amazing design sense, and it’s always amazing to work with a director who knows what she wants. And she has a really vast film knowledge. She would always reference movies, whether it was about the camera or the editing style or the acting. Just having that wealth of knowledge informed her decision-making, and it was really great for the animators to have a clear understanding of what she was going for, from day one. Her decisions are amazing. She brings out a nice, quirky quality to everything that she touches. It’s surprising. That’s what I love about animation and in film, in general. To be surprised is always thrilling to me.

Image via Disney



Aaron, what are the biggest differences for you, in working on something like this compared to working on something like Lightyear?

HARTLINE: What I really love about the studio is that we have Turning Red, and then two or three months later is Lightyear, which is completely different. It’s a completely different story, look, feel, and animation. In terms of Turning Red, I’m the cartoon guy. I love making characters go big and crazy. I told that to Domee, right when I first met her. I was like, “Let’s do something crazy and throw things against the wall and see if something sticks,” she was all for it. I am so excited to put this kind of animation out into the world. It just has such an energy to it and such a pop.

Danielle, this is your first film as a visual effects supervisor. Did your previous experience as the one responsible for directing lighting carry over and help you, with what you did on this film?

FEINBERG: I think I was uniquely suited for the visual effects supervisor role on this film because we were going for a different look. It wasn’t just about what technology was needed for the film. It was about, what was technology with an eye towards the creative you needed to achieve a new look. That combo was important. I’m not a traditional pick for visual effects supervisor because I’m coming from lighting, which is thought of as a much more creative department. I’ve been doing it so long that I think people forget I have a computer science degree. It was really, really fun to be at this level and thinking, through the whole movie, about how do you achieve a new look. I was using my lighting DP skills and listening to what Domee was saying or Rona was saying, and figuring out how that translates into actual visuals in our world and in our system. There’s a definite translation there, that I’ve spent years in lighting doing. It’s about how to help every department with, “Okay, what do you need to hit this look? What are different things we could try?” And then, you make sure they have the technology and support for the tools. You talk to other departments, and Domee and Roma, and help bring all of that together with an eye towards the tech and creative, to create the new look.

What is the collaborative process like, between visual effects supervisor and director, when you work on a project like this?

FEINBERG: I think that’s where my experience being a lighting DP helps. You spend a ton of time trying to figure out the director’s vision and talk about visuals in a way that you can mind meld with them. On this, because we were going for a new look, it was really important to be able to pull those pieces out of Domee. Luckily, Rona was also on the same page with her. The aesthetic that they were going for, you could really trust that whatever Rona was pointing you to, Domee was gonna like. When you couldn’t get to Domee because she was maybe doing a deep dive into story, we could always go talk to Rona, and Rona was fantastic and super collaborative. Early on, it was about understanding who Domee was and what her vision was. There are concessions that you have to make when you’re making films, where you’re like, “Do you want this, or do you want this, because we probably only have time for one or the other?” We had those conversations, so that we could get as close to what Domee imagined as we could.

Image via Disney



RELATED: New ‘Turning Red’ Trailer Introduces Mei and Her Red Panda Alter Ego

For folks who just appreciate the finished product, but who aren’t aware of everything that goes into making an animated feature, what is the job that you do on something like this, and what do you most love about what you got to do specifically on this film?

LIU: The production designer’s job is to work with the director to come up with how the film is basically going to visually look. Everything that you see is something that our team has to design and has to collaborate with other teams to create. Basically, if you see it, the production designer has touched it, in some way. I would say the most rewarding part of this job is the collaboration. We got sent home and were working from home during the pandemic, and it’s so hard to collaborate over the Zoom screen. Whenever there’s a day when I feel like I have connected a person to Domee, and I’s vision, and they feel closer to what Domee wants, and they get a final from Domee, I feel so rewarded because I feel like, “Oh, okay, I did my job.” That’s when everybody feels good.

KIHM: On day one, it was just all about the animation team. We ended up making this movie from home, where people had their own challenges, dealing with COVID and being at home with kids. It was really important for us to remind the team that we’re there for each other. In the end, for me personally, this movie kept me going when things got really tough. I’d be like, “I don’t know if I can do this anymore,” and then I’d go into dailies and see these hilarious shots, and it made it all worth it.

HARTLINE: One thing that we did with the team was to bring in our tween photos of our junior high school years, and we’d all share them on Zoom. It was just nice to share laughs and share all of our awkward tween years.

KIHM: Some of us weren’t awkward, is what we learned. Some people were just really cool, from the beginning, which is not fair.

HARTLINE: Some people never had an awkward phase.

FEINBERG: It’s a great question. It’s really easy, especially right now with the pandemic and being on Zoom, for people to sit in their house now and do their work, and pass it off and not collaborate. But movies are such a collaborative thing that I don’t know if any of us thought we could make a movie when we headed home. It’s been this amazing experience of figuring out ways to overcome not being in the same place. I felt like, at least part of my job, in this time period, was to make sure that people were talking and collaborating. On some basic level, we’re creating a three-dimensional world inside the computer that you can move around in, like any video game, and then we’re bringing characters to life, and we’re putting virtual cameras in there and animating it and lighting it. My job is to help make sure that people have all the tools they need to be able to do the very best they can, in each one of the departments – animation or crowds or simulation, or whatever it is. It’s overseeing both the tech and creative for all those departments, to make sure that they have the tools that they need to hit the final look that we’re going for. You coordinate things and hold people’s hands, as needed.

Image via Disney



What was the biggest influence on you and the inspiration for you to get into working in animation? What set you on this path?

LIU: As a little girl, I would just watch The Little Mermaid on repeat. I didn’t know that I wanted to go into animation, I just knew that I loved the magic of animation. It was just this force that drew me in. I knew I wanted to do art. When it became more and more real that I could have a job in animation and I could be one of those people that make these films for people to watch, then I was like, “Oh, I want that,” and it just naturally progressed.

FEINBERG: I took a computer graphics class in college, for my computer science degree. The professor showed these computer animated short films, and it turned out they were the old Pixar short films from the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. Nobody knew what Pixar was. Toy Story hadn’t come out yet, so there were no feature-length, computer animated films. I can so distinctly remember sitting in that chair, watching those films and being like, “That is what I have to do with my life.” It wasn’t clear to me, up until then, what I was gonna do with this computer science degree. I really liked being able to make images on the computer, but that was just everything, all there, right on the screen. That was definitely the moment where I was like, “That’s what I’ve gotta do.”

Animated movies always change a lot, from the initial idea to the finished film. Is there an aspect of this film that has remained the same, since day one, that will still be in the finished film?

SHI: Yeah, Mei’s personality has always been pretty consistent. Ever since that very first pitch to Pixar, she’s always been this dorky but confident girl, and her personality has pretty much always been there from the beginning. Same with her mom, too. In my head, her mom was inspired by all the strong Asian women in my life, like my mom, my aunties, and my grandmas. She’s always had that fierceness, that sharpness, and that loyalty to her family and to her daughter, but she also has this archness to her that makes her really fun to watch when she goes crazy. That was always there, from the beginning, as well. The little plot points and the nature of the panda itself and the backstory behind it has all changed and shifted in these last three or four years, but the characters have stayed pretty consistent, from the beginning.

LIU: I would say the vibe of this film has been the same, from day one. From the moment that Domee had this idea, I feel like that has stayed the same because this is who Domee is. When we talk about exciting, fun, unexpected and emotional, that’s Domee, as a person. That’s her interests and her style, from her initial sketches. Even the chunky cute is the style that she naturally gravitates towards. Her sketches have characters with big head to body proportions. Even Mei already had a bob with a hair clip. She was already Ming’s little mini me and the perfect little girl. That has stayed, throughout the film. We had to go in and be more specific about her outfit and where to position her eyes, but the feeling of the characters and the world has always been there.

HARTLINE: We screen these films 8, 9 or 10 times, and we watch it and give notes. I was just blown away that it always felt like the same voice. When you go see certain directors, like Wes Anderson, you know what you’re getting. You know that you’re getting a certain style. And that’s what it felt like with Domee. I was never worried about it getting watered down. It was always that really strong, different voice coming through.

KIHM: You can get a million people saying, “I think it should be this, and I think it should be that,” but Domee was very true to what she wanted, and she stuck to it. It stuck through the entire film, from beginning to end. It was always Mei and who she is, and it was always her friends. They were always the same, and they were always there.

Image via Disney

RELATED: First Trailer for 'Turning Red' Reveals a Pixar Movie About a Girl Who Turns Into a Giant Red Panda

Is there a biggest change that happened along the way? Is there a major story point or a character that you lost, or something that’s just really different about what the film became?

SHI: There were so many characters that we cut out.

COLLINS: There are so many characters that are like RIP.

SHI: A big change was that the mom, Ming’s, attitude towards the panda shifted a lot. In earlier drafts, she was like, “This is a blessing from the Gods, the fact that my daughter has this gift. We should use it, in some way, to help the family business and to help us succeed.” As production went on and as we kept looking at the story, we were really drawn to this idea of having the panda be this metaphor for puberty and change and messiness. Therefore, the mom, Ming’s, attitude towards the panda is that she rejects it. She doesn’t want her daughter to have this gift, from the beginning. Her attitude is like, “Get rid of it. Suppress it. Do whatever it takes to make it go away.” That’s what changed.

Rona, you’ve previously talked about how this film came from a personal place for Domee, with her relationship with her mother, and that it also did the same for you. Looking back at it now, how much extra meaning does the film have, being able to weave that personal connection into it?

LIU: For me, this movie is me. These are my friends. This is my journey. This is me, discovering who I am. This is still me now, the feeling of accepting who you are and navigating your relationship with your loved ones. We’re constantly evolving as people, and we’re constantly having to negotiate and accept each other, and grow with one another. I feel like it’s still happening. I’m really excited to sit down and watch this with my mom, and after this movie, be able to look at each other and understand each other even more. I wanna watch it with my best friend and be like, “Hey, remember when we did those things? Remember when we dressed like that? Remember the passing of notes? I pitched what we used to do to Domee, and now it’s in the film.” I’m really excited for those things.

Danielle, it feels like, especially with the way that the film starts with Mei talking directly to the audience, that it will be really easy to quickly connect with her, as a character. What do you most love about her? What, what did you find yourself connecting with, as far as the character goes?

FEINBERG: I adore that she’s so unapologetically dorky. It’s so amazing. She has no problem being dorky. That, in itself, is inspiring. I wish when I was 13 that I had been unapologetic about my dorkiness. It’s really easy to connect with her. A lot of what she’s going through is recognizable. It’s not like we all turn into a panda, but those teenage years and all the emotions you’re feeling and how insane it is, and trying to figure out how to please your parents and if you want to please your parents, all of that feels very universal, in a lot of ways. I find it very easy to connect with her and her friends.

Image via Disney



It seems like there are always so many new things that you get to do with each animated feature. What did you get to do with this that was specific to this film, that you hadn’t done before? Was one challenge the biggest?

LIU: Oh my gosh, so many things. The color palette is something very distinctive and new for us. It’s emotionally how Mei’s feeling and how her world is. The pretty, dreamy pastel colors were new. The way that we’re blending our 2D influences with what 3D Pixar does best, which is to create tactile worlds that you can feel and touch and live in, with special effects is new. There was a lot of working with one another on the graphics to have the characters always be popping away from the environment, so that your eyes are always following the characters around. That’s a very distinctive feel and look for the film. We needed the film to feel vibrant, poppy, exciting, unexpected, fresh and fun, and those were all the reasons why we made it the way it is.

HARTLINE: The Pixar style of truth in material and getting this believability is great. Certain films really call for that. The biggest challenge for us was getting 70 or 80 people to be like, “We’re gonna try something completely different. We’re gonna make a character be completely still and do isolated motion, where it’s just the hand moving.” Everyone was like, “Are we sure we’re doing this? Is this gonna work?” And then, you see it work and people start laughing and, one by one, they all start getting on board.

KIHM: It’s like learning how to drive a car a different way, when you’ve been doing it for 20 years, and then, all of a sudden, someone’s like, “No, that’s not how you do it. Do it like this.” You’re like, “What?!” It was really hard to unlearn those patterns and the instincts for the animators who have been here for a long time.

FEINBERG: There were tons of challenges. Most of it really falls into the category of Domee wanted a new look. That means dropping some of the ways that you do things and finding new ways to do it. A ton of that was very creative decision-making on how we approach things. For panda Mei, she needed to be super expressive. She’s the manifestation of a teenage girl’s emotions, so she had to be super expressive. Domee pointed at a lot of anime references, with this cat mouth and a bean shaped mouth. She had to do all of this crazy, expressive behavior. It became clear that is very difficult in our system. Our head of characters was like, “I don’t know how we’re gonna do that mouth. It’s so hard.” And so, using this little bit of technology that was just starting to come to life at Pixar, and deciding to throw it at that panda and see if we could make it work on a feature film and if it solved some of those issues, was a big piece of technology that helped us solve one of the creative things. A lot of the other stuff was really more about figuring out how to use the existing things we have.

Lindsey, how crazy is it to have Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, involved with this?

COLLINS: It’s crazy. I think because the ask was so weird, that’s what actually got them to lean in and be like, “Wait, what are you asking us to do?” It wasn’t just, “Can you perform a song for us?” The fact that we were asking them to partner with us and create the music of this fictitious boy band, which is a weird request in to begin with, and it’s not necessarily in their sweet spot, or hasn’t been – I think it actually is, now that we’ve heard the songs that they wrote – is the things that made them get back to us and be like, “We wanna hear more about this.” And they totally bought in. We went big. We went huge, and we were not disappointed. It was pretty awesome.

Image via Disney

This movie clearly has some great supporting characters. If you could give a Disney+ show to one of these characters, do each of you have a favorite supporting character that you would love to learn more about and get to spend more time with?

COLLINS: There are characters you haven’t met. You meet more of Mei’s extended family. Her aunties and grandma all come in. We were laughing so hard, as we were recording and cutting in the dialogue for a couple of the aunties that come in, that we were like, “We want an advice show that is totally driven by the aunties, giving advice and life lessons to people, and then fighting with each other over who has the most impressive life perspective.” I just think they were such a funny and specific group of women that we got to come in and record. Sherry Cola is a hilarious comedian and just was so wacky with her ad-libbing. I just felt like that whole group just needs an advice show, where you can fictitiously call in and put a question to them, and let them give you their life advice. I’d watch that show.

SHI: I would love a 4*Town spinoff show, just following the boys on tour. And maybe Mei pops in, now and then, as their red panda roadie. I would just love to see the day to day life of a boy band.

LIU: Oh my gosh, I would love to know more about Abby. She’s so cute. You look at her, and you’re like, “Where does she get her spunk and where does she get her confidence?” You think she’s just this adorable, short little Korean girl, and then she turns around, and she’s like, “Hey, clean up your trash!” She’s a fireball. I would love to know about her family, whether she has siblings, what are her interests are, and what made her the way she is.

KIHM: A hundred percent yes. Abby is the bomb. I love Abby. She’s unfiltered. She doesn’t even talk. She screams every line that she has in the film. I just think that character is hilarious. I wanna meet her one day.

HARTLINE: Yeah, I gotta go with Abby too. She’s pretty hilarious.

FEINBERG: I’d wanna know about all the friends. They’re so unique and funny. What’s really going on in Priya’s head? If you really let Abby loose, what happens? And I just love Miriam. She’s so fantastic. Maybe the friends should have their own show, so we can learn about all three of them.

Turning Red is available to stream at Disney+ on March 11th.

'Andor' Season 2 Confirmed by Stellan Skarsgård in New Interview The second season will begin filming in Fall 2022.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email