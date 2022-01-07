With the shadow of a new COVID variant upon us once again, it’s time for studios to make bold moves regarding their 2022 top releases, and Pixar's pulling no punches. Turning Red, the new Disney/Pixar animated film that was slated to hit theaters on March 11, is now premiering directly on Disney+, making it the third Pixar release to go straight to home release, following the misadventures of a girl who transforms into a giant red panda when stressed.

In 2020, Academy Award winner Soul had its theatrical release canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic; originally set to premiere on November, the animated movie was then moved to a Christmas-day release on Disney+. In 2021, Luca followed suit, and also became a Disney+ Original movie. Now, thanks to Omicron, this is happening once again. But, the good news is, Turning Red's release date won't have you seeing red – it’s still premiering on March 11, and you'll be able to watch another Pixar movie while socially distancing.

Kareem Daniel, Chairman of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, released an official statement and revealed that the company is comfortable with a home release, and that flexibility is key during the pandemic:

“Disney+ subscribers around the world enthusiastically embraced Pixar’s Academy Award-winning ‘Soul’ and the critically-acclaimed ‘Luca’ when they premiered exclusively on the service and we look forward to bringing them Pixar’s next incredible feature film ‘Turning Red’. Given the delayed box office recovery, particularly for family films, flexibility remains at the core of our distribution decisions as we prioritize delivering the unparalleled content of The Walt Disney Company to audiences around the world.”

The voice cast of Turning Red features Rosalie Chiang as main character Mei, Sandra Oh as Mei’s mother, Ming, and Orion Lee as Mei’s dad, Jin. Also in the voice cast are Wai Ching Ho, Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Hyein Park, Tristan Allerick Chen, Addie Chandler, Jordan Fisher, James Hong, Lori Tan Chinn, Lillian Lim, Mia Tagano, Sherry Cola, Sasha Roiz, and Lily Sanfelippo.

Turning Red premieres exclusively on Disney+ on March 11. For international markets where Disney+ is not yet available, the company says that the film will be premiering in theaters at a date yet to be announced. Check out the film's official synopsis here:

Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red” introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda!

