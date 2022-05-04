In a media landscape that is increasingly pushing the envelope, and more and more stories focusing on teenage characters dealing with the problems of adults, it’s refreshing to get stories about kids being kids and dealing with issues related to that. Turning Red is unapologetically about girlhood. It’s about being young, weird, and unsure of yourself. It’s about trying to find your identity outside of your parents for the first time. It’s about growing pains, awkwardness, and all the cringe-worthy things you want to forget about from middle school. It isn’t afraid to treat the things that may seem trivial with the weight they have when you’re a pre-teen. Turning Red drapes itself in friendship bracelets, boy bands, and stickers — and proudly flaunts itself.

Stories about puberty and growing up are nothing new but in recent years we’ve seen those stories turning into grimmer and supposedly more “realistic” perspectives on these events. But the young teens in Turning Red could not be further from the likes of the characters in Euphoria who are ostensibly only a few years older. Turning Red is not about young girls struggling with the problems of adults, it’s about them facing the specific challenges young girls face when going through puberty. The transitionary phase of life that the film follows is one of the most confusing and frustrating times in most young girls’ lives, so to see it reflected with empathy and gravity is something shockingly rare nowadays.

The problems that Mei (Rosalie Chiang) faces outside her identity struggle may seem insignificant but the attention given to Mei’s other worries shows a sensitivity in this film. While things like concerts or embarrassing moms seem trivial to most adults, they’re still very important to Mei and her friends, and the film treats them with due gravity. She wants to go to this concert with her friends both as a symbol of her own independence but also because she’s a fan. The issue can be both complex and simple at once. It’s a grand gesture, but it's also just a fun time. By giving Mei’s need to see 4*Town the same emotional weight to her as her problems with the red panda we are able to better empathize with her despite understanding that in the long run, the two are not of the same importance.

Turning Red also isn’t afraid of the parts of adolescence many people consider cringe-worthy. Mei’s mother tries to crudely explain periods to her, Mei doodles her crush in her notebook, her friends crush on a basic older guy just because he’s kind of cute. These details are each small by themselves, but together they form a broader picture of girlhood and this emergent time in life, warts and all. It’s not glamorous but it’s true. The film’s willingness to engage with these various facets of girlhood shows its dedication to creating an experience that feels authentic not through grittiness but through banality. Sure, not every adolescent girl has dealt with uncontrollably transforming into a red panda. However, a lot of them have dealt with being embarrassed by their parents.

The reality is that while many of these things may seem trivial in the eyes of adults, to kids, some of it really can feel like life or death. That too is part of growing up, growing to understand the different scales on which you can and must react to things. Logically, we understand that Mei’s mother hovering is because she’s concerned for her daughter, but we also empathize with Mei because the film has taken every opportunity to put us in her shoes and help us understand why she acts the way she does. Mei is still a kid, and she acts like one. Showing all these different sides of being a young girl from the friendship bracelets to the dance sessions with friends to each having their own designated boy band member to crush on helps to construct a specific life experience many women had in their earlier days, an experience many young girls are still having now. These childish things are no less worthy of attention and the film showcases them all with the kind of weight they would have for a girl like Mei.

This is also why the gesture of Miriam taking care of Mei’s Tamagotchi means so much. It’s about the gesture more than the material result. Taking care of it shows a degree of childishness but also shows how greatly she cares about Mei as Miriam, despite also being a child, is doing what’s within her means to maintain their friendship. The things young girls cherish are often trivialized, yet here a simple toy works as a symbol of friendship and connection. And this goes even further when the Tamagotchi becomes the new amulet Mei’s mother uses to house her own Red Panda spirit. The symbol of trivial girlish things comes to represent a sense of connection and love between girls.

The female friendships in this film are built on symbols of girlhood. They’re tied with friendship bracelets and solidified by sharing pads. They reach emotional resolutions through beatboxing and poorly choreographed dance routines to their favorite songs. Turning Red is a story that only works because it leans so much into these oft-unexplored or trivialized aspects of girlhood. And ultimately it shows how all these little things filter into that young girl to help her discover herself as she starts to discover the rest of the world.

Turning Red does the incredible balancing act of showing how important trivial things can be to young girls (like seeing a concert) without trivializing the emotions attached to it. The film isn’t afraid to let girls be girls. It highlights the strength of female friendships and female bonds without sacrificing the weight of their emotional conflicts. It’s silly and serious simultaneously in a way that doesn’t feel heavy-handed. Turning Red is a story about young girls that revels in that fact; it embraces the weird, awkward, and wonderful parts of being that age.

