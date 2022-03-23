Turning Red isn't your typical Pixar film — or even your typical coming-of-age film. Instead of being set in America, the film takes place in the city of Toronto, Canada. While it boasts the typical Pixar flourishes, it also has nods to anime, including Sailor Moon and Ramna 1/2. And it feels genuinely targeted toward a preteen/teenage audience. But perhaps the biggest swerve Turning Red takes is in the way it handles a trope that's permeated other Disney films.

Turning Red contains what is referred to as the "Baleful Polymorph" trope in fiction. This trope usually takes the form of a curse or spell inflicted upon the main character, which transforms them into an animal. In the case of Turning Red, Meilin "Mei" Lee (Rosalie Chiang) learns that a magical ability runs through her mother's side of the family. This ability transforms Mei into a large red panda whenever she undergoes heightened emotions such as rage or stress.

Image via Disney

RELATED: ‘Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red’ Trailer Goes Behind the Scenes of Pixar’s Newest Film

This isn't the first time the "baleful polymorph" trope has popped up in a Disney film. In fact, the Mouse House seems to lean on this trope quite heavily. Brave features Princess Merida (Kelly Macdonald) attempting to break a curse that turned her mother Elinor (Emma Thompson) into a bear. The Disney classic Cinderella reverses the trope, transforming the mice Gus and Jaq into human footmen for Cinderella's coach. And of course there's the scene in Pinocchio where the wooden puppet is transformed into a donkey — which happens to be pure nightmare fuel.

But a worrying trend has come with this trope, namely in the films that make the most use of it. Brother Bear transforms its protagonist Kenai (Joaquin Phoenix) into a bear to teach him empathy. The Emperor's New Groove sees Emperor Kuzco (David Spade) being transformed into a llama by his backstabbing advisor Yzma (Eartha Kitt). And The Princess and the Frog transforms Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) and Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos) into frogs due to the voodoo magic wielded by Dr. Facilier (Keith David). These films share another thing in common other than their protagonists turning into animals; they all happen to be people of color.

Image via Disney



This trope has been noticed by viewers over the years, who point out the problems inherent with its reoccurrence. Namely, this trope tends to strip a protagonist of their agency, as they're being jerked around by forces outside their control. It's especially jarring with The Princess and the Frog, as Tiana is Disney's first Black princess - and she spends the majority of the film as a frog. Compare this to The Sword in the Stone, where Arthur — a skinny white boy — is transformed into a squirrel by Merlin; the scene only lasts a few minutes and is played for laughs rather than drama.

Thankfully, Turning Red nimbly sidesteps the negative aspects of the trope by having Mei embrace her panda. While she initially looks forward to the ritual that will seal her panda side away, she eventually decides to keep it. Unlike the other films, she makes an active choice, therefore retaining her agency. It also fits in with the movie's theme of finding your own identity, as Mei breaks free from the routines her mother Ming Lee (Sandra Oh) has planned for her.

The film also makes sure to emphasize Mei's emotions as the trigger for her transformation, even though they're rooted in magic. The panda as a metaphor for adolescence; Mei changes both physically and mentally — quite literally when she shifts into panda form — and in time these transformations become the norm. A key example is when Ming embarrasses her in front of her classmates and her secret crush. The sheer embarrassment causes Mei to transform overnight- and in one of the film's most hilarious yet endearing scenes, Ming thinks she's having her period.

What helps Mei learn to control her panda side is the relationship with her friends Miriam (Ava Morse), Abby (Hyein Park) and Priya (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). Unlike other films, where the protagonist changing into an animal either severs or dilutes with their friends, Mei's friends serve as an emotional "anchor," keeping her from transforming. And when they learn about her transformations, they don't care. It's a refreshing change of pace. Turning Red considers friendship to be just as much of an important bond as family, especially in the film's climax.

The true "curse" of the film happens to be the family expectations that Ming has placed upon Mei - and the ones her own mother Wu (Wai Ching Ho) imposed upon her. Ming thinks that Mei's friends are responsible for her growing "out of control", and she dismisses Mei's genuine interest in the boy band 4*town. When Mei refuses to give up her panda, this leads to Ming transforming into her own Kaiju-sized panda form and ripping through Toronto. And in order to break this "curse," Ming has to mend fences with her mother and let go of her perfectionism, forging a new bond with her daughter in the process.

Sandra Oh and Rosalie Chiang on 'Turning Red', Asian Experiences, and Industry Advice

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Collier Jennings (30 Articles Published) Collier is a contributor to Collider. He also writes for /Film and But Why Tho? A Geek Community. In his spare time, he likes to read comics, play card games, and even write his own scripts. He has approximate knowledge of many things, all of them related to various forms of pop culture. More From Collier Jennings